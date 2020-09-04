WATCH: Chris Lopez Accuses Kailyn Lowry of Promoting Unsafe Sex

Chris Lopez accused MTV’s Teen Mom 2 and his ex-girlfriend, Kailyn Lowry, of promoting unprotected sex during an Instagram Live on September 3, as captured in a video shared by fan page Teen Mom Mama Drama. Lopez clarified he didn’t mean to be disrespectful, considering he has two children with Lowry: 3-year-old Lux and newborn Romello Creed. The parents have been calling the baby by his middle name.

Lopez began the video by talking about the purpose of Teen Mom, saying MTV should change the name of the series since all of the women and men on the show are in their twenties. “This show had a purpose for filming, right? I don’t necessarily know what that purpose was… maybe to shine a light on single parents or what it’s like to be a teen parent,

he said. “For one, they’re all f***ing grow adults. All grown. So my advice is they should change the name. I think they should change the name to, maybe, Moms. Not Teen Mom.”

Lopez then called out the mothers on the show. Some of them–like Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans–went on to have multiple children with different people after their first pregnancies. “Two: Lead by example,” he said. “They should lead by example. If y’all are telling people to have safe sex while popping out kid after kid— as I said, no disrespect because I’m one of the people that popped out a kid—-but if you’re popping out kid after kid, having unprotected sex, that’s not leading by example.”

Lopez Seemingly Slams Briana DeJesus

In the next part of his video, Lopez addressed members of the cast contracting sexually transmitted infections. It seemed to be a jab at DeJesus, who said she contracted gonorrhea from having unsafe sex with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez, the father of her 3-year-old daughter, Stella. “If people are catching STDs from unprotected sex, that’s not leading by example… It’s lost its way,” he said about the show. “That’s all I’m saying. It’s lost its focus.”

“That’s not shedding light,” Lopez continued. “That’s not telling kids what not to do. If you’re leading by example, you’re basically telling kids to have unprotected sex, fight with your baby dads and s*** like that.”

Lowry has famously fought with most of her children’s fathers, though she’s most recently been on the shakiest ground with Lopez. She shares 11-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 6-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lowry Accuses Lopez of Being an Inconsistent Father

Lowry took to Instagram Live on September 2 after he ex posted a photo of their newborn on social media. While Lopez was gushing over Creed, saying how he and Lowry made beautiful children, the Teen Mom 2 star was annoyed that he shared the photo.

“Inconsistency is worse than not being around at all, you know? If you’re going to be inconsistent you’re going to come around when you feel like it… when it’s convenient when things are ok and then fall off for a couple of weeks or a couple of months,” Lowry told her fans, according to the Teen Mom Tea fan page. “Like, just stay the f*** gone. It’s not worth my time–or anyone’s time. That’s it. That’s all I wanted to say.”

She continued, “If you don’t ask about your kids, if you don’t ask for your kids, then don’t post your kids because really they don’t have two parents at that point.”

