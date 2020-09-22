Leah Messer Says She Was Sexually Abused As A Child

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer wants to have an important talk with her twins–Ali and Aleeah–on the September 22 episode of the reality TV show. The girls are going to be 10 and Leah starts to remember what her childhood was like.

For the first time, Leah alleged in her new memoir that she was sexually abused by a teenage babysitter when she was 5 or 6 years old. She wrote it occurred for several months and she never told anyone. Writing the memoir was the first time she spoke of it.

“My mom didn’t understand why I screamed every time I went to the babysitter’s house. It was because I was being sexually abused there, and my mom, she didn’t have much support,” Leah told People. “Reliving those times was really hard, but it was also therapeutic for me. … I could go back and really truly allow myself to heal from the child abuse that I went through.”

Leah Said She Was Pressured To Have Sex At 13 Years Old By Her Mother

In her new memoir Hope, Grace & Faith, Leah wrote that her mother, Dawn Spears, liked to invite Leah’s friends to hang out at their house when her stepfather was out of town. One night, Dawn suggested she invite some friends over and they played spin the bottle, which ended with Dawn forcing her daughter and an underage boy who Leah barely to have sex by locking the door. Leah had just recently lost her virginity before this.

A boy named Mike spun the bottle and it landed on the empty space next to Leah.

“Before he could [spin again], my mom leaned over and pushed the bottle so that it was pointing right at me. I shook my head and said, ‘No way,’ but she started wrestling with me and telling me I had to do it,” Leah wrote, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I was laughing, because I thought she was just teasing me, but then she started pushing both of us towards the bedroom I shared with [my sister] Victoria.

“The next thing I knew I was in the room with Mike and my mom was holding the door shut from the other side so I couldn’t get out. I remember feeling cornered, like a trapped animal,” Leah wrote. “I didn’t want to kiss Mike, much less have sex with him, but that’s exactly what happened.”

Leah Wants To Talk To Her Girls About Sex Soon

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFavwshHsay/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The sneak peek clip posted by MTV starts out with Leah talking to her friend Kylie about the girls turning 10.

“I can’t believe it’s been a decade. They’re having their birthday party with Cory and then I’m going to … take them out,” she says.

The girls getting into the double digits reminds Leah of the first time she had sex. “Oh my gosh, I cannot believe they’re 10. Can I point something out? I was 13 the first time I had sex,” she tells Kylie. “The girls are 10. Granted I didn’t get pregnant until later…”

When Kylie interjects that 10 years old, Leah agrees that she doesn’t want to tell them just yet, but it’s something she’s been thinking about. “It’s confusing. I didn’t know anything,” she says.

Kylie jokes that she would have killed Leah if she was her kid and Leah laughs, but the Teen Mom 2 star does want to have a serious talk with her children when they’re ready. “I want them to know everything and know what happens,” she says.

Kylie thinks Leah has more time, saying the way Leah grew up is much different than the way her girls did. “I think that your atmosphere growing up is way different than theirs. Yours was obviously not that great,” her friend says. “So I don’t think that’s a lot that you have to worry about but you are right. You will have to tell them about things. You have to be honest with them.”

Moving away from the topic of sex, Leah gushes over how her girls are growing as individuals. “I’m so proud of the girls though. Even though they’re twins they definitely have their own identity. Like they’re completely different,” she says. “Gracie is in cheer and Ali is in Girl Scouts and she loves writing. So it’s just cool to see them grow into little people.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when its airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

