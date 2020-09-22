Mackenzie Standifer Responds To Plastic Surgery Accusations

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Standifer responded to plastic surgery accusations on Instagram. The star recently posted photos to show off her weight loss and new appearance.

“Find what motivates you,” she told her followers on September 22, while she was promoting Essential Water. Like her previous posts, fans congratulated her on her weight loss, asked her how she did it and complimented her appearance.

There were some fans, however, who accused her of getting plastic surgery. Mackenzie didn’t respond to people who claimed she got a nose job, but she did slam a troll who accused her of getting veneers.

“I never understand why people think veneers look good. They make you have giant teeth. You still look beautiful and healthy,” the person wrote. Mackenzie responded, simply saying those are her real teeth.

Lots of people questioned if the mother-of-three had done something to her lips. Mackenzie said does “half a syringe once a year or year and a half” and “I got it done in Feb.”

The day before her September 22 post, Mackenzie got her followers buzzing when she posted a selfie looking nearly unrecognizable. Fans gushed over her new look. “At first I wasn’t a fan of yours. You grew on me. You’re a wonderful woman, mother, and wife! Very beautiful!” @dekajayne commented. “You should seriously get into modeling and get those beautiful children into modeling as well. N.Y. is calling! Gorgeous!” @pepperr4 added.

Standifer Shared Her Weight Loss Secrets

While she used to do the keto diet, Mackenzie switched to a gluten-free and dairy-free lifestyle after she took a food sensitivity test. “[I] reverse dieted out of keto into moderate carbs,” she told a fan in August, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

In another promotion for Essential Water, Mackenzie talked about motivation. She started with a series of questions: “What is your ‘why’? Why do you get up in the morning? Why do you keep going when you want to quit? Why do you want to be a better you? Or why do you not? Why do you stand up for what you believe in?”

“We all have to answer these questions,” she continued. “It’s up to us to decide why we want to do things. My ‘why’ is my family and my children. Be better. Be stronger. Be you.”

Mackenzie Took A Break From Social Media Because of Online Bullying

Fans might have noticed that Mackenzie has been much more active on social media–and that’s because previously she was receiving a lot of hate on social media. She hasn’t said this as a reason, but Maci Bookout, who shares 11-year-old son Bentley with Ryan Edwards–is a fan favorite on Teen Mom OG and Ryan definitely is not a favorite among viewers.

Ryan is often villanized on the show for his illegal drug use, with Mackenzie being accused of being an enabler. Ryan was infamously caught nodding off while high on Xanax en route to their marriage. They still went through with the nuptials. Edwards has since been arrested for being caught with heroin and spent two stints in rehab.

Mackenzie, who shares son Jager and daughter Stella with Ryan, always stood by his side. She has a third son, Hunter, from a previous relationship.

What some people might not know is that Mackenzie was 20 years old when she married Ryan, who was 29.

Teen Mom OG fans haven’t always been kind to her. “To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean, especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife,” she wrote in January, according to The Hollywood Gossip.

“I didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant… I really can’t ever win.”

