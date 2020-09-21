Mackenzie Standifer Is Unrecognizable In New Instagram Selfie

Teen Mom star Mackenzie Standifer, who is married to Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards, looked unrecognizable in a new selfie on Instagram.

Mackenzie received praise from her followers after she posted the sultry selfie on September 21. She didn’t add a caption for the photo.

Most people told the reality TV star how stunning she looked. “At first I wasn’t a fan of yours. You grew on me. You’re a wonderful woman, mother, and wife! Very beautiful!” Instagram user @dekajayne penned. “You should seriously get into modeling and get those beautiful children into modeling as well. N.Y. is calling! Gorgeous!” netizen @pepperr4 told her.

One of the top comments was from a fan who noticed her tattoo appeared upside down. “Noooo the cross is upside down,” the person wrote.

A Teen Mom fan page surmised Mackenzie and Ryan might have split. “Let me give you the social media divorce breakdown: Step #1 Get your body-snatched, Step #2 Get those new boobies, Step #3 Start posting more selfies, Step #4 Say goodbye to dead weight,” the account Teen Mom Mamma Drama tweeted. “I guarantee you had a friend that did this.”

Mackenzie hasn’t indicated that there are any problems in her relationship with Ryan.

Mackenzie Shared Her Weight Loss on Social Media

Mackenzie most recently showed off her weight loss in an August gym selfie. She shared her slender body for the first time at the beginning of summer, only using a palm tree emoji as the caption.

What is your ‘why’? Why do you get up in the morning? Why do you keep going when you want to quit? Why do you want to be a better you? Or why do you not? Why do you stand up for what you believe in? We all have to answer these questions. It’s up to us to decide why we want to do things. My ‘why’ is my family and my children. Be better. Be stronger. Be you. That’s my ‘why’ ——yours in the comments!

When fans asked how she lost weight, she said she switched her diet from keto to gluten and dairy-free after she took a food sensitivity test, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

Mackenzie Said She Was Being Bullied Online

The mother-of-three (she has an older son, Hudson, from a previous relationship) said she took a hiatus from social media because she was being trolled.

“To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean, especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife,” she wrote in January, according to The Hollywood Gossip.

“I didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant,” Mackenzie continued. “I really can’t ever win.”

She also slammed rumors that she was using Ryan’s drugs to trim down, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “I’m not ‘on’ anything,” she said. “I eat right and work out. It’s not rocket science, and there’s no quick fix. I take supplements to SUPPLEMENT my diet, but nothing is a miracle fix.”

READ NEXT: Adam Lind vs. Ryan Edwards on Teen Mom: Chelsea Weighs In