4 ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Members Take Friendship to Next Level With Matching Tattoos

Last night, January 29, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” cast members Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, (Briana’s ex) Devoin Austin, and (Jade’s fiancé) Sean Austin all met up in Orlando, Florida to celebrate Zach Davis’s birthday, and that night they went out with friends. At some point, the night took a turn when Sean shared an Instagram story showing Devoin outside a tattoo parlor that read, “Getting tattooed with the homie”. While many fans thought this was in an effort to solidify the two’s “bromance”, it was soon revealed that Briana and Jade were in on it as well.

Briana’s friend Shae Kogut shared a photo of herself with the four cast members after they had all gotten matching ink in an Instagram story that was reshared by a “Teen Mom” discussion page on Instagram.

See what tattoos the group got below.

Briana DeJesus & Jade Cline Get Matching Tattoos

Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Devoin Austin, and Sean Austin’s tattoos were all done by different artists at Fine Ink Studios, which is just outside of Orlando, Florida. Though they all got their own individualized ink, they all fit a playing card theme.

Briana got a big red heart on her right forearm, while Jade got the spades symbol on hers. Briana’s friend Shae Kogut got a diamond near her inner wrist, and Sean got the clubs symbol behind his left ear. While there were no more card suits to go around, Devoin filled out the groups matching tattoos with a Joker playing card inked on his bicep.

While their new tattoos will need time to heal, everybody seems to be happy with their latest work. Devoin wrote in his Instagram story that he will show off more photos for his followers once his has properly healed.

These Aren’t the First ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Members With Matching Tattoos

While Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Devoin Austin, and Sean Austin are healing from their latest matching tattoos, they are not the first set of four MTV castmates to get inked up together.

Kailyn Lowry revealed in a 2019 YouTube video that she, along with Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer, all went and got matching tattoos of a little pink heart on their inner wrist while in Los Angeles (“I think in 2011 or 12”) while filming the “Teen Mom 2” season two reunion. Kail went on to state that Jenelle Evans separately “went on her own to get one that also matches ours, but Chelsea, Leah, and I went together.”

While this is a fond memory for Kail, Jenelle has a different recollection of events. As shared in a 2021 TikTok, Jenelle says, “Me, Chelsea, Leah, Kail. So we all decide to get this tattoo together. And in one way or another, coincidentally, I wasn’t invited with them, so they went and got theirs done. When I asked about it later on they were like – I forget who it was but one of them – said ‘Here’s the place we got it done at, just go there, get it done, they remember who we were.'”

Looking back, Jenelle describes feeling “dumb” for going back and getting the same tattoo as her cast members who she felt excluded by out of a sense of obligation, and tells her followers to never do something just because they feel like they have to.

