Amber Portwood’s Child Officially Moves

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood has been involved in a custody battle for three years. In July 2022, Portwood’s ex, Andrew Glennon, was granted sole legal and primary physical custody of their 4-year-old son, James. With this ruling, Glennon was allowed to relocate with his son.

In a new court filing obtained by The Sun, Glennon is now listed as living at his mother’s estate in California.

Portwood resides in Indiana and also shares her 13-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley. Portwood and Glennon raised their son in Portwood’s home state before the custody battle began in 2019.

Amber Portwood Wielded a Machete Against Andrew Glennon While He Held Their Son

Portwood was arrested for domestic violence against Glennon in July 2019. Court documents state that a dispute between the couple culminated into Portwood throwing a shoe at Glennon and holding a machete toward him and their son.

In October 2019, Portwood pleaded guilty to two charges of domestic battery and intimidation and sentenced to 906 days of probation. The plea agreement also ordered a mental health evaluation, treatment for substance abuse, and 26 weeks of court-ordered parenting classes.

In the court documents obtained by The Sun, the judge mentioned the factors that went into the ruling of custody for James. The judge noted Portwood’s book, “So You’re Crazy Too?” In this book, the mother of two shares her thoughts, concerns, and history of mental health issues, substance abuse, and domestic violence.

Portwood has been forthcoming regarding her mental health. She shared her five mental illnesses, including bipolar disorder.

In 2010, Portwood was arrested for domestic violence against the father of her daughter. The MTV show captured Portwood becoming physical with Shirley, in the presence of their daughter.

The judge also made note of Portwood’s emotional behavior during the custody hearing.

Ultimately, Portwood was granted visitation, including overnights, with her son.

Amber Portwood Will Continue Moving Forward

The custody ruling and Glennon’s plan to relocate with their son devastated the reality star. Portwood issued a statement on her Instagram account.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” she wrote. She mentions undergoing psychological evaluations and completing multiple negative drug tests.

“While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past. People who’ve done therapy, and taken classes, and made efforts to change should not continue to be punished for past mistakes,” Portwood asserted.

Following the official custody decision, Glennon shared his sentiments with E! News. “We endured the nightmare,” he states. “Now we get to live the dream.” Glennon’s family resides in California, where they will be able to provide him and James with support.

Portwood pledges to continue living and continue loving her children, finishing her statement, “If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward, as I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”