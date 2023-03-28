Fans Think They Spot Amber Portwood in a Cast

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Amber Portwood had heads turning this week when fans thought she was sporting a cast around her foot in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, March 27, Portwood shared a photo of her view while laying in bed, holding a cup of coffee, and enjoying the fire she had going in the background. “My vibe ☕️ If anyone knows how to contact Mother Nature, tell her I’m ready to be covered in sunshine ☀️,” Portwood’s caption read.

Fans Express Concern For Amber Portwood

Fans were thrilled to see the MTV star taking time to relax, however with the way her feet are positioned, many were unsure if Portwood was recovering from an injury, and took to her comment section for more information.

“Ummm…what happened to your foot? Is that a cast I see? 😢” one fan wrote.

“I’m not sure if that is your slippers or you hurt your foot! I hope you feel better soon 💙,” another fan added.

“Hi ya Amber, happy to see you are taking self care breaks such as this – one day at a time please? Be well you!” a third fan commented.

The confusion also spread over to Reddit, when one fan screenshotted and shared Portwood’s post to a “Teen Mom” fan community, leading to a whole new string of comments, including, “Is her foot in a cast? If so how did she break it? On the couch?”

While Portwood has not responded directly to these fan comments, she did clear up the mystery of whether or not she was wearing a cast in a since-deleted duplicate post to Instagram. The duplicate post was shared shortly after the original and deleted not long after that, but it included the caption, “Starbucks and furry slippers. #WaitingOnSpringLike”.

Although she deleted this post, Portwood still got some of the same fan reaction on it while it was up, with one comment on this second post reading, “Oh! It looked like you had a cast on your leg! 😂”.

Amber Portwood Thanks Fans For Having Her Back

Although Portwood did not respond directly to any fan comments on her latest post, she is often sharing inspirational quotes and messages with her Instagram followers and shared a message of gratitude in her March 24 post. The post included a selfie of Portwood with the caption “Up close and personal. Thank you for always having my back! ✨ 💫”.

Fans were very quick to compliment Portwood in her selfie’s comment section, writing messages including, “Hey girl I like you so much and I think you’ll make an excellent life for yourself one day as a motivational speaker. You are so genuine and authentic. I always enjoy watching you on tv ❤️”, “Sister. You’ve got some soul shining through. Shining!”, and “You are so beautiful inside and out 😍 sending love to you and your beautiful children 😘😘😘”. Portwood liked all of these comments and replied to many users, thanking them for their kind words.

