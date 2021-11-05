VIDEO: Kailyn Lowry Defends Amber Portwood’s Rant

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry defended Amber Portwood while she was crying during a rant on Instagram live. The MTV personality said she felt bad but admitted she didn’t know what was happening with Portwood.

“Don’t pay attention to the haters — they are still following. You still have people who love you girly! I miss you! Hope you’re doing well!” Lowry wrote, according to a recording shared by fan account Teen Mom Chatter. “Y’all — I have no idea what’s going on. I feel bad I’m out of touch. But send Amber some love.”

Portwood said she went on Instagram live on November 4, 2021, to connect with her friends. Though she tried to stay “positive” at first, Portwood’s video started to spiral into an expletive-filled rant as social media users flooded her with comments.

Portwood, 31, started to cry at the end of her live stream, shared to Reddit. “I did everything to do better and I did nothing to deserve this — not today, at least,” the mother-of-two said.

“All I’ve been doing is trying to f****** work on myself and be a better person and I get attacked for no reason. It’s not right,” she continued.

“What did I do, honestly? What? I did things to better myself to make sure that I’m still alive today and I get attacked for it,” Portwood said. “You guys have no clue what’s behind the scenes and what I had to go through. So thanks.”

Portwood Was Calm at the Beginning of Her Live Stream

Though the “Teen Mom OG” star broke down at the end of her session on Instagram live, it didn’t start out that way.

When a fan asked her about her talents, she said, “My talent is helping people and sharing my story.”

“I know you just want me to get mad at you all but it’s not going to happen,” she continued. “I just realize that the only real person you can count on is yourself in the end.”

Portwood Said Leah Was ‘Snappy’ With Her

Portwood has been trying to get back on better terms with her 12-year-old daughter, Leah, but their reunion didn’t go as planned. The Indiana native met up with Leah at her father’s house and had dinner with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, his wife, Kristina Anderson, Leah and Leah’s half-sister, Emilee.

When she walked into Shirley’s home, Portwood said “hello” to Leah but she didn’t walk over to her to give her a hug or a kiss. She did try to sit next to Leah, but Shirley asked Portwood to sit next to his wife instead.

After she was done eating, Portwood said she was tired, took some leftovers and went home.

When she pulled out of the driveway, she mumbled to herself, “what was the point of this,” and drove away.

While speaking to “Teen Mom OG” producer David, Portwood complained about her daughter’s attitude.

“With Leah, she was very off, but I already thought that was going to be that way,” Portwood said. “The only thing that bothered me with Leah is she was kind of getting a little snappy at a point. Don’t talk to me like that. Other than that, I was perfectly fine with everything.”

“The point is being there. Just showing up to her was a big deal,” she continued. “All I need to do now is just keep showing up no matter what she says and not push but just be present. Nothing’s perfect.”

