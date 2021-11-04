‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Frustrated by Leah

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood admitted she was frustrated after hanging out with her daughter, Leah, and wondered what about the “point” of the meeting. The two reconnected at Gary Shirley’s house after months of not speaking, but Portwood left her ex-boyfriend’s house feeling unfulfilled.

“I don’t know what the point of this was for driving 40 something minutes, but that’s cool,” Portwood, 31, said while driving away.

Later in the “Teen Mom OG” episode, which aired November 2, 2021, Portwood complained to her MTV producer, David, that her 12-year-old daughter was being “snappy” with her.

“With Leah, she was very off, but I already thought that was going to be that way,” Portwood said. “The only thing that bothered me with Leah is she was kind of getting a little snappy at a point. Don’t talk to me like that. Other than that, I was perfectly fine with everything.”

Portwood revealed that she missed her daughter and enjoyed their lunch. “It felt good. I mean, it’s been a little while since the last time I went there. I miss her, like, a lot,” she said. “I miss little text messages, phone calls, Snapchat.”

“The point is being there. Just showing up to her was a big deal,” she continued. “All I need to do now is just keep showing up no matter what she says and not push but just be present. Nothing’s perfect.”

Portwood Was ‘Anxious’ to See Leah

Before Portwood arrived at Shirley’s house, she revealed in a voice-over for MTV cameras that she was worried about seeing the preteen.

“It’s been a while since I’ve seen Leah and I’m excited by also anxious,” the “Teen Mom OG” star said. “I want to take it slow and not force anything to show her I’m here and committed.”

When she walked into the house, she said “hello” to Leah but didn’t walk over to greet her with a kiss or a hug. When Shirley told Portwood to sit next to his wife, Kristina Anderson, instead of Leah, Portwood talked about the joys of living alone.

“It’s so odd because there’s nobody at my house,” Portwood told Anderson. “Living alone for like 16 months has been amazing. I’ve been figuring things out and just chilling and getting my school work done. It’s peaceful.”

Portwood Hinted Things Are Better With Leah

While Portwood might have been frustrated over her rare reunion with Leah, she hinted their relationship had improved. The Indiana native posted a message to Instagram where she said her patience was paying off.

“This means the world to me and so many people! I can say that today there has been growth and progress!” she wrote. “For all the people who relate to me and support me thank you.”

“We all grow and learn from our past. That is life and I’m proud to share it with you all,” Portwood continued. “The good and the flaws I have now overcome today. Thank’s for sticking by my side!”

The star disabled comments on the post, but “Teen Mom” fans took to Reddit to discuss the update.

“She does know she is on tv and we can all hear and see her, right? I’m sure Leah is going to love seeing her mini tantrum as she left Gary’s house,” one person wrote.

“Wow the deadbeats got an early start this morning congratulating themselves on doing the absolute least,” another fan said.

“I weep for humanity…the fact that even one person can watch Amber’s story for over a decade and say she’s a good mom…” said a third viewer.

