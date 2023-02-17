Amber Portwood Breaks Down Talking About Daughter Leah: ‘I Never Gave Up on Her’

Amber Portwood, 32, got emotional on the Tuesday, February 14 episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” The mother-of-two sat down for a one-on-one session with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, also known as Coach B, to unpack her trauma and discuss the recent events in her life.

During her conversation with Coach B, the mother-of-two broke down when discussing her kids and revealed she sometimes believed she was not a good mom.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amber Opens Up About Fractured Relationship With Her Daughter

Amber made her reality TV debut on the hit MTV show “16 and Pregnant” in 2009.

Since then, fans have watched the Indiana native overcome hardships on “Teen Mom,” including her struggles with addiction and her fractured relationship with her daughter Leah whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley. Gary has primary custody of Leah but Amber is allowed visitation, In Touch Weekly reported.

Amber spoke candidly about the ways in which she fell short during Leah’s childhood during Tuesday’s episode, telling Coach B, “I knew that I was not doing everything that I could with Leah.”

She continued, “Back in the day I thought staying away was the best thing to do for Leah and it actually just completely backfired a couple years later.”

Later in the scene, Amber and Coach B planted seeds to symbolize areas of Amber’s life she wants to nourish and grow.

Amber dedicated her first seed to her daughter Leah.

“The first seed that I’m planting is for the love the Leah did not receive from me a long time ago because I thought that she would be better off without me because I thought that I would just hurt her future,” she said. “I want this to grow so that she will know that I never gave up on her.”

The MTV star acknowledged she cannot undo the past but she can move forward.

“There is nothing that I will ever be able to do to fix any of that stuff but I just have to keep going,” she said.

Leah Says She Was to Be Friendly With Her Mom

Amber has been slowly rebuilding her relationship with Leah over the years. In the September 6 premiere episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” Leah spoke about her relationship with her mom during a chat with her dad, Gary Shirley.

The 13-year-old revealed she wants to be friendly with her mom going forward.

“I want us to be friendly together and to not have any issues or anything,” she said. “I don’t want to have any tension or like be awkward with her at all or anything. I just want to be friendly and not have issues.”

The teen admitted it still feels “awkward” at times, admitting she doesn’t always know what to say to Amber.

Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on MTV.

