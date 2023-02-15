Fans Think Chelsea Houska Looks ‘So Much’ Like Kailyn Lowry in Resurfaced Photo

On Monday, February 13, A Reddit user shared a few “then and now” photos of the “16 and Pregnant” cast.

The user posted the photos to the “Teen Mom” subreddit with the intent of getting fans’ thoughts on which star had changed the most over the years. But fans

“Who do you think has changed their look the most? 🤔 (besides Farrah),” the user inquired.

But some fans were focused on the resemblance between Kailyn Lowry, 30, and Chelsea Houska, 31, in their “now” pictures.

Here’s what they had to say:

Fans Think Chelsea & Kailyn Look Alike

Many fans pointed out that the two MTV stars were starting to look alike as they got older.

“Chelsea looks like Kail to me,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Why is Chelsea morphing into Kail?” a second user asked.

“The ‘now’ photo of Chelsea looks soooo much like Kail it’s crazy,” a third user added.

“Chelsea is starting to look like Kail,” a fourth user wrote.

Kailyn Said Chelsea Made Her Feel Like an ‘Afterthought’ on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Chelsea and Kailyn appeared alongside each other on the “16 and Pregnant” spinoff “Teen Mom 2,” which premiered in January 2011.

Chelsea left the show in November 2020 and Kailyn followed her lead not long after announcing her departure from the franchise in the spring of 2022.

Chelsea and Kailyn appeared to be friends on the show but according to Kailyn, that wasn’t always the case.

On the Thursday, October 21 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos,” Kailyn revealed she felt left out when she first joined “Teen Mom 2.”

Kailyn and her co-host Lindsie Chrisley were discussing the topic of feeling like a B-list friend when Lowry brought up her “Teen Mom” experience.

“There was a time where we first started “Teen Mom,” and I came in late…so, I was a last-minute exchange,” she said. “Everyone had already known each other and Chelsea and Leah were like besties on the show and I just felt like I was always second choice for them. I was always second best.”

Kailyn said Chelsea and Leah made her feel “like an afterthought.”

“That’s what it felt like at the time,” she said. “Obviously, when you’re young and you’re cliquey, and this is a show, and they already knew each other…it was just very different.”

Kailyn seems to be on good terms with Chelsea currently. The “Coffee Convos” host frequently comments on her former co-star’s Instagram posts.

“Happy birthday to both of these cuties,” she wrote on Chelsea’s January 25 Instagram post celebrating two of her kids’ birthdays. “It feels like yesterday when you had Watson 🥲.”

Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

