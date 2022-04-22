‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Reveals Secret About Her New Home

On the April 19 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” viewers got a sneak peek inside Ashley Jones and Bar Smith’s new home.

In the episode, the couple toured their new pad, which includes a spacious kitchen and a master bedroom. The episode also featured a photo of the unique purple exterior of the home.

Teen Mom” fans gushed over the house on social media. One fan tweeted, “I LOVE Ashley’s new cozy purple house oh my goddddd.” Ashley responded to the tweet with a message that surprised fans.

Apparently, the house shown in the episode is not Ashley and Bar’s actual residence. Ashley responded to the fan’s tweet, writing, “I actually have never seen that house in my life but it is very cute.”

She explained the reasoning behind the fake photo in an Instagram comment, telling fans MTV didn’t use an image of her actual home for security reasons.

“It’s for security purposes,” she wrote. “I live in a stand alone home that could be easily recognized and for that I show the exterior of a different home.”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Ashley’s Confession

A “Teen Mom” fan account posted screenshots of Ashley’s tweets confirming the home is not her actual home on Instagram, alongside the caption, “😂😂😂😂😂.”

Fans showed their support for Ashley’s decision in the comment section.

“I don’t blame you, you’re a smart lady ❤️,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Lol I don’t blame her,” another fan commented. “Other teen moms have said that ‘fans’ have found their address and gone to their houses. It’s creepy.”

“It’s actually scary how easy it is to find [someone’s] address, even with a fake house being shown,” a third user pointed out.

Cheyenne Floyd Announces New Project

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd is launching a new YouTube show called “Unfiltered Kitchen” with her dad. The 29-year-old shared the news in an April 21 Instagram post, telling fans that the father-and-daughter duo will cook a new dish, mix up a unique cocktail, and sit down for an honest, unfiltered conversation each week.

“I am so excited to tell you about my newest project with one of my favorite people.. my dad,” Cheyenne wrote in the caption of the post. “We have been working on our new YouTube channel Unfiltered Kitchen for a few months and we are finally ready to share.”

Cheyenne’s Instagram followers fled to the comment section to share their excitement about the upcoming project.

“This is such a cute idea. I love it, Chey! 😍,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Loooove this! Can’t wait to follow and watch! 🙌🏽,” another fan commented.

“This looks like it’s gonna be fun to watch can’t wait👏,” a third user commented.

You can follow “Unfiltered Kitchen” on Instagram @ourunfilteredkitchen.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

