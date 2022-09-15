Briana DeJesus & Ashley Jones’ New Sets Twitter Ablaze

“Teen Mom” stars Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones weren’t afraid to use their Twitter fingers on September 14.

The two exchanged passive-aggressive tweets after DeJesus said she was standing up for herself.

“And if I try to protect my name, I’m wrong 😂 I am tired lol,” DeJesus, 28, wrote.

DeJesus’ first tweet was vague, but it became clear who she was talking about when a fan answered her, saying: “Girl u not wrong she is 😂 she knew wtf she was doing been talking all tht shi now she wanna play pregnancy card to late baby.”

DeJesus leaked Jones’ pregnancy in their first social media brawl after they were sent home from Bend, Oregon, where Season 2 of “Family Reunion” is being filmed.

“Literally rolling my eyes lmao 🤣 addressed her via text in group chat with all the other girls in it to prove my point and they all agreed with me and it was hush mouth on her end after that,” DeJesus tweeted.

DeJesus did not take kindly to one of Jones’ jabs, where she mocked her for getting a sexually transmitted infection after hooking up with Luis Hernandez, her youngest daughter’s father who has been largely absent from 5-year-old Stella’s life.

“She worried about my sex life when she should be worried about her man being someones b**** in a cell smh but anyways sis I am tired… I need a break 😂😂😂😂 send help sos,” DeJesus said.

Jones’ husband, Bariki Lockett Smith, was arrested on August 22 by the Henderson Police Department in Nevada. Police said he was a “fugitive from another state,” a felony charge.

The arrest stemmed from a previous arrest, where police said he discharged a firearm in a negligent manner, per The Sun.

Smith was transferred to a California jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Jones Hit Back at DeJesus

Jones didn’t remain quiet while DeJesus was vague tweeting about her. Jones came out swinging with some subtweets of her own.

“People think you owe them a response or explanation, B**** YOU’RE LEFT ON READ,” Jones tweeted.

Jones then retweeted a message from a fan, who called DeJesus out for mentioning Smith and his arrest.

“Sis stay throwing mad low blows then wonders why she forever beefing with people on the cast,” the fan said.

“The only get back she has is coming after / sleeping with peoples man. It’s very typical behavior,” Jones answered.

Jones might have been referring to DeJesus. She became friendly with Chris Lopez and briefly dated Javi Marroquin. Both men share children with former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry, who has a longstanding feud, with DeJesus. That feud has now engulfed Jones, who is irreverently on Lowry’s side.

Smith’s Mom Claimed Jones Enables His Drinking Habit

Smith went to rehab to treat his substance abuse before getting arrested in August. However, his mother, Shen Williams, claimed Jones isn’t helping her son remain sober.

“[Ashley] drinks with him and knows he’s an alcoholic…with drinking Bar blacks out and he does crazy s***,” Williams said on the “Hot Tea Happy Hour” podcast, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“There are a lot of things that Ashley has done that made me respect her — the way she rocks with my son and really did want better for him,” Williams continued. “But in the same token, don’t drink with him if you know he’s a black-out alcoholic.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.