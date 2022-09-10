Briana DeJesus Calls Kailyn Lowry Drama ‘Mentally Exhausting’

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” kicked off on Tuesday, September 6, with a drama-filled premiere.

The spinoff ushered in a new era for the moms, but not all the drama has been left in the past.

In the premiere episode, Briana DeJesus brought up her infamous feud with “Teen Mom” alum Kailyn Lowry.

In the summer of 2021, Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the lawsuit was a response to claims made by Briana that stated, “Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez,” with whom Kail shares her two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

According to Us Weekly, the lawsuit was dismissed in April 2021. The judge’s ruling did not end the drama between the two MTV stars. In the months following the dismissal, Briana and Kailyn continued to take jabs at each other online.

Briana even threw an “I Won” party to celebrate the case being dismissed in May 2022.

Briana Calls the Lawsuit ‘Mentally Exhausting’

In Tuesday’s episode, Briana spoke candidly about the lawsuit, calling it “mentally exhausting.”

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Briana revealed in the episode that the questions she was asked during the trial were less about the case and more about Briana’s connections to Kailyn’s exes, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez.

“All the questions she asked me wasn’t even about the case,” she said. “It was more about my history with Javi or my friendship with Chris.”

Briana dated Kaily’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin in late 2017. The two eventually called it quits in January 2018.

In March 2022, rumors started to swirl that Briana hooked up with Kailyn’s ex Chris Lopez. Briana denied the rumors in a May 2022 interview with Celebuzz.

“I never slept with Chris, regardless of what Kail wants to keep intimating. I have no interest in him in that manner and never did,” she told the outlet.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Briana revealed in the episode that she felt like the trial was Kailyn’s way of finding out if Briana messed around with her ex.

“They wanted to know if me and him hooked up or me and him did whatever,” she said, The Hollywood Gossip reported.

Briana then shared her thoughts on the trial, calling it a “waste.”

“Who wants to spend money on paperwork and lawyers when you can use that? We have kids,” she said.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Briana spoke about the case again in a later scene after she found out the case had been dismissed.

“The judge ripped everything up and was like, ‘F*** that bitch,’” Briana said, The Hollywood Gossip reported.

“Oh my god, I’m so excited right now, I’m so happy right now, I don’t know where to begin, but I f***ing won,” she said. “I f***ing won and I’m so happy about it. I won.”

Teen Mom: Next Chapter Tanks in Ratings

The “Teen Mom” franchise has been around for over a decade. The popular MTV show “16 and Pregnant” kicked off the franchise in 2009 and since then, “Teen Mom” has become a staple of the network.

But is the public starting to lose interest? According to Monsters & Critics, the premiere episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” was among one of the least watched episodes in the franchise’s history.

The outlet reported that Tuesday’s premiere received less than half of the ratings that the season 11 premiere of “Teen Mom 2” received.

According to Monsters & Critics, fans seemed less than impressed with Tuesday’s episode. One fan on Reddit called the show “really boring” and “pointless.”

