Briana DeJesus Supported by Fans Amid Mental Health Diagnosis on ‘The Next Chapter’

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Briana DeJesus isn’t always beloved by fans, but she received a slew of support after revealing she was diagnosed with bipolar depression.

DeJesus, 28, revealed she was struggling to get out of bed. She reached out to co-star Catelynn Baltierra, who is a staunch advocate of mental health awareness.

“I’ve been so tired. I’ve been exhausted from life. I don’t wanna diagnose myself but it definitely feel super depressed and I don’t know what to do,” DeJesus told Baltierra. “I’ve been seeing a therapist — which I think is great — but it’s not the kick I need. I think I maybe need to get on medication or something.”

Baltierra asked about the symptoms DeJesus was feeling.

“I don’t want to get out of bed and I feel terrible. I feel like a s*** mom,” the Florida resident confessed. “And I can’t feel like that for my kids. I need to be the best of the best for both Nova and Stella because if not, who’s going to take care of them if I’m not well?”

DeJesus is the mother of 11-year-old Nova and 5-year-old Stella. Nova’s father, Devoin Austin has had an inconsistent presence in his daughter’s life. But he has been much more present than Stella’s father Luis Hernandez, who rarely comes around.

DeJesus Was Scared To Be Diagnosed

Bri prioritizing her mental health is so important! 👑 #TeenMom pic.twitter.com/sGH8JPwKbk — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 5, 2022

DeJesus was afraid of her mental health spiraling out of control.

“Before it gets any worse, I need to nip it in the bud and fix it,” she told Baltierra.

At the same time, she was fearful of getting a diagnosis. Her mother, Roxanne DeJesus, and her sister, Brittany DeJesus, were told they have bipolar depression.

“I’m scared I’ll get diagnosed with something and it makes me even more depressed and depression and bipolar runs in my family,” DeJesus said.

Baltierra offered advice to her co-star and promised she would be there for her if DeJesus needed anything.

“Just always remember you are not your diagnosis,” Baltierra reminded her friend. “It’s something I have, not who I am. Literally, the pills that I’m on have saved my life, 100%. I am a completely different person than what I was five years ago or so. You’re not alone, people have been through it.”

DeJesus Was Overwhelmed After Her Psychiatrist’s Appointment

On next week's #TeenMom: The Next Chapter, the girls get away for Amber's birthday but it's not cake and candles. 😳 Tuesdays at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/Ylrawgsdkq — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 5, 2022

Once a psychiatrist told DeJesus she has bipolar depression, the star was open to taking medication but she didn’t want to gain weight or feel groggy.

It was “a lot” for DeJesus to digest.

“I keep everything in and I deal with it myself because cause I don’t want to feel like I need somebody and then they let me down. So I rather just do it all and figure it out and do it on my own and I feel like I’m just stuck in this spot. I’ve been here for a few years and I’m trying to get out.”

Viewers showed their support for DeJesus on Twitter, with the “Teen Mom” star reposting some of the positive messages.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.