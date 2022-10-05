VIDEO: Briana DeJesus Reveals if She Wants More Kids

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Briana DeJesus has baby fever! In a teaser clip posted to the official “Teen Mom” Instagram account on October 3, DeJesus, 28, revealed she wants more children in the future.

“Yeah, I want more kids,” she told the cameras. “I want one more child and I hope it’s a boy.”

“Hopefully, I can make that happen sooner [rather] than later,” she continued.

DeJesus has two daughters, Nova, 11, and Stella, 5. DeJesus shares daughter Nova with Devoin Austin. Austin was noticeably absent during DeJesus’s pregnancy and was even left off of Stella’s birth certificate, according to Teen Mom Wiki. DeJesus welcomed her second daughter, Stella, in 2017 with ex Luis Hernandez. Hernandez has been in and out of Stella’s life throughout the years.

Briana DeJesus Calls Luis Hernandez’s Absence ‘Really Sad’

Briana Celebrates Stella's Graduation ❤️🎓Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Stella is growing up so fast and that is a cause for celebration! On her graduation day, Briana and her fam rally together to make it a special day for Stella, despite her father Luis not coming. #TeenMom #MTV Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf… 2022-09-28T20:00:10Z

DeJesus spoke about her co-parenting relationship with Hernandez in a clip posted to the official “Teen Mom” YouTube account on September 28.

In the clip, the mother-of-two revealed she invited Hernandez to their daughter’s preschool graduation.

“I told Luis that Stella [is] graduating,” she told the cameras. “I gave him the time, the place, and all of that. Hopefully, he shows up.”

Later in the clip, DeJesus told her mom and sister that Hernandez would not be attending the event.

“He just woke up,” she told her family as cameras zoomed in on a text from Hernandez that read, “D***, I thought it was later in the day.”

“That sucks,” DeJesus said.

In a confessional, DeJesus expressed her frustration with Hernandez.

“I tried to make Stella’s graduation as special as possible with my mom and my sister,” she said. “I felt like I could kind of rely on Luis a little bit. Stella even called Luis ‘daddy’ for the first time. That’s shocking in itself, so Stella was definitely getting comfortable.”

“It’s really sad,” she continued.

Briana DeJesus’s Mom Gets Involved in Luis Hernandez Drama

Stella’s graduation isn’t the first time DeJesus has addressed Hernandez’s absence on “Teen Mom.” In a March 2022 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” DeJesus invited Hernandez over for Stella’s first day of preschool but she wasn’t convinced he would show up.

“The girls start school tomorrow and Luis hasn’t seen Stella in over a month,” DeJesus said in the clip.

DeJesus sent a text to Hernandez inviting him to come over in the morning.

“If Luis doesn’t come then Devoin will come,” she said after sending the text.

Luis responded and suggested he would swing by after Stella got out of preschool, which didn’t sit well with DeJesus’s mom Roxanne.

“Tell him he can be here at the crack of dawn,” Roxanne told DeJesus.

Roxanne then took it upon herself to text Hernandez herself.

“Hey Luis. I’m really hoping and praying that you’re gonna make it in early tomorrow morning,” she wrote in a text.

Herandez followed up by sending another text to DeJesus, telling her he’d be there tomorrow morning.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

