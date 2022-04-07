Briana DeJesus Faces Backlash Over Daughter’s High Heels

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus was hit with criticism from some fans after an original poster on Reddit shared screenshots of her youngest daughter, 4-year-old Stella, wearing high heels.

The clip aired on the April 5 episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

“She’s wearing heels, she’s gonna wipe her a**, and she’s gonna wash her hands. She’s grown,” DeJesus’ mom, Roxanne, said with a laugh. “She’s f****** grown.”

Even though DeJesus’ conversation centered around her co-parenting relationship with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin — they share a 9-year-old daughter, Nova — fans were more concerned about Stella walking around the home in heels.

Some people on Reddit said it could be bad for the child’s body.

“The fact that they are too big for her and tied makes me fear for her ankles,” one person said.

“99% of me is like ‘this is so cute’ but 1% of me is like ‘her ankles!'” another social media user wrote.

“Doing this is how my brother fell and needed stitches in his head as a little kid,” a third person added.

“I’m sure her whole tiny foot fits flat down in the toe part. She’s just dragging the heel behind,” a fourth noticed,” said a fourth social media user.

Not everyone was worried about Stella potentially getting hurt. One of the most popular comments came from someone who praised the child for her balance.

“There go Stella walking in heels better than I can,” they said.

Stella is the daughter DeJesus shares with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. Though he hasn’t been a main presence in Stella’s life, Hernandez showed up to the 4-year-old’s first day of school in season 11 and brought her a present.

Stella Suffers From Heart Issues

Stella was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD) as a baby, causing her to have three holes in her heart.

“People live their lives with holes in their heart … they’re fine. [The doctor] just wants to keep an eye on it,” DeJesus told her sister, Brittany, in an earlier episode of “Teen Mom 2,” per In Touch Weekly. “Luckily the holes don’t grow, they’re kind of small.”

The preview for the April 12 episode of season 11 showed Stella being taken to the hospital after she complained about her heart hurting. MTV included a picture of Stella playing on an iPad while she was getting treated.

Stella Went to the Hospital in November 2021

With relationship struggles, court dates, + ER visits, next week's #TeenMom2 is a can't-miss episode. Tuesdays at 8p on @mtv. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/Y1Dh3sP5Gs — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) April 6, 2022

DeJesus updated fans about Stella’s condition when she took the youngster to the hospital in November 2021.

She shared a photo of Stella eating an apple while watching TV. “The most stressful yet relaxing visit yet,” she captioned the post, per The Sun.

The cardiologist determined Stella should wear a heart monitor for a month to make sure everything was OK. “Our new friend for the next month,” DeJesus wrote on Instagram at the time, according to The Sun. “(Cardiac event monitor) you guys have been asking! She is okay but Stella has to wear this 24/7 to keep track of her heart.”

“Stella is so resilient,” the “Teen Mom 2” star wrote in another post, according to The Sun. “Mom guilt is so harsh but looking at this photo just brings me at ease bc as long as I see a smile on her face, I also have one.”