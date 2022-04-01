Briana DeJesus’ Lawyer Issues New Statement Amid Pending Lawsuit

“Teen Mom 2” stars Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry have been in a contentious legal battle since June 2021 when Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation of character, People Magazine reported. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the suit was a response to claims made by Briana that stated, “Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez,” with whom Kail shares her two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

Lowry denied DeJesus’ claims and pursued legal action in response. A spokesperson for Lowry told People Magazine in July 2021 that the comments are “untrue” and stated DeJesus intentionally tried to harm Lowry.

DeJesus’ legal team responded to the suit by filing an Anti-SLAPP motion in August 2021, E! News reported. Earlier this week, DeJesus’ lawyer spoke to Celebuzz about the pending lawsuit.

Briana DeJesus’ Lawyer Speak Out

DeJesus’ attorney, Marc J. Randazza, gave Celebuzz an exclusive update about the court proceedings on March 30, 2022.

“When they asked Conan the Barbarian ‘what is best in life,’ he should have said ‘To have a thoughtful judge in a First Amendment case who stands up for civil liberties,'” Randazzo explained. “That would sound awesome in Arnold’s Austrian accent.”

He continued, “Yesterday, I think we got what is best in life. A thoughtful judge that I am confident will come down on the side that relied on the First Amendment, and not on the side that relied on negativity and smears.”

Briana DeJesus Smiles Leaving Court

According to The Sun, DeJesus attended a court hearing on Tuesday, March 29, in Florida for Judge Robert J. Egan to make a ruling on her Anti-SLAPP motion.

In photos exclusively obtained by The Sun, DeJesus is seen smiling and high-fiving her lawyer, indicating that the court proceeding went well.

DeJesus seemed optimistic about her case following the proceeding, telling a reporter from The Sun, “I’m okay. I feel good.”

Furthermore, in a video captured by the publication, DeJesus’ lawyer, Marc J. Randazza, states, “Alright, let’s go celebrate!”

Despite the smiling faces, DeJesus isn’t in the clear quite yet. The Sun reported that the Judge didn’t dismiss the case yet. He will “review the information presented at the hearing and make a decision at a later date.”