Bristol Palin’s Ex Shown in Rare Photo With His Daughter

“Teen Mom OG” alum Bristol Palin’s ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston was pictured with his 2-year-old daughter, Delta. The rare picture was shared via Instagram by Johnston’s wife, Sunny Oglesby.

For the rare photo, Johnston looked directly at the camera while cuddling Delta, who was sleeping, on the beach.

“🤍My husband has made me laugh. Wiped my tears. Hugged me tight,” Oglesby wrote in the November 6, 2021, post. “Watched me succeed. Seen me fail. Kept me strong. My husband is a promise that I will have a forever best friend. 🤍”

Oglesby continued to gush over Johnston in an anniversary post shared the week before.

“Sometimes I just look across the room at this man and think to myself “damn… how lucky! How absolutely blessed is this guy to be able to call ME his wife,” she wrote on October 29, 2021.

“In all seriousness though, we’ve been riding together for a long time now,” the mother-of-three continued. “Nine years married as of yesterday. Cheers to us 🍻 so proud of all we’ve built and overcame… and IM definitely the lucky one ❤️.”

In addition to Delta — the child the Alaska native shares with Oglesby — Palin and Johnston have one son together, 12-year-old Tripp. Oglesby has two children of her own from a previous relationship, daughters Breeze and Indy.

Palin went on to have two more children — 8 -year-old Sailor Grace and 4-year-old Atlee Bay — with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. The former couple divorced on August 1, 2018.

Palin Quit ‘Teen Mom OG’ After 1 Season

Palin had a brief stint on “Teen Mom OG” after Farrah Abraham was fired in 2018. The mother-of-three lasted for one season and announced her departure from MTV on April 1, 2019.

“‘Teen Mom OG’ wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she wrote on Instagram.

“$ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” Palin continued. “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!”

Meyer Said It Was Hard to Spend Time With His Daughters

Meyer opened up about the time he spends with his girls when a fan asked him how he balances everything in his life.

“It’s a constant struggle for sure,” he wrote in June 2021, per The Sun.

“Trying to balance working to provide them a life they deserve and giving them all my time… I’m still working on it every day,” said the United States Marine, who is a veteran of the War in Afghanistan. “I am just lucky I am surrounded by the people that I am who make up for my shortcomings.”

In August 2018, Meyer said he and Palin split because she “wasn’t happy” with him. “It’s for the best,” he wrote on Instagram, according to People. Meyer added he was “happily divorced” when fans asked about his relationship status.

