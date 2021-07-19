Bristol Palin Calls Herself ‘Pathetic’ & Needs Help

“Teen Mom OG” alum Bristol Palin said she was “pathetic” and admitted to needing help in a video posted to her Instagram stories on July 17, per The Sun.

“The other day I posted that I’m looking for some sort of nanny/personal assistant and it’s so pathetic but I really actually am,” Palin, 30, confessed. “I have way too much going on and I need to get organized in order to level up my businesses, get things just all dialed in.

“I need some help. I’ve got three kids and a million places to be constantly, a million different things going on,” she continued. “So I definitely need help in order to level up everything in life.”

Palin’s ideal nanny lives near her in Texas, is reliable and knows how to work social media.

“I’m looking for someone that already lives in the Austin area, has reliable transportation, can pass a background check, super reliable, trustworthy, all those things,” she said. “Also someone that is savvy with social media that can follow up with some of these [pages]… If you know anyone who can fit that bill, please, please, please, just send them my way.”

Palin is the second oldest child of Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and vice-presidential candidate. She gave birth to her eldest child, son Tripp Johnston, in December 2008 when she was 18 years old. She welcomed the child with her high school sweetheart and former fiance, Levi Johnston. They were engaged from 2008 to 2010.

Palin went on to marry former Marine Dakota Meyer in 2016 and they have two daughters together, Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay. At first, they were supposed to get married in 2015, but Palin called off their engagement a month before she was scheduled to walk down the aisle, per The Virginia Pilot.

Palin Quit ‘Teen Mom’ After One Season

Palin briefly appeared on “Teen Mom OG” in 2018 with her three kids and ex-husband. However, the drama the show stirred in her life wasn’t worth the money.

The mother-of-three announced she quit the series on April 1, 2019.

“‘Teen Mom OG’ wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she wrote.

“$ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” Palin continued. “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!”

Palin Accused MTV of Portraying ‘Inaccuracies and False Narratives’

Palin was not pleased with the segments that MTV pieced together about her life. She publicly called them out on Instagram, saying that “Teen Mom OG” didn’t want to share the humble parts of her life and instead wanted to make her scenes look like something from Jerry Springer.

“If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today – let’s be real,” Palin wrote in a December 2018 post. “I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one.”

“@mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues,” she said. “All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

