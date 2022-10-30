Catelynn Baliterra Faces Backlash For Defending ‘Machete’ Incident

“Teen Mom” fans criticized Catelynn Baltierra after she defended Amber Portwood from Ashley Jones.

Jones referenced Potwood’s domestic violence incident in 2019, where she was accused of wielding a machete while her ex-fiance, Andrew Glennon, held their 1-year-old son, James. Portwood pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation and was sentenced to three years of probation.

It all started with a tweet from Jones, who said the “Teen Mom” cast had turned against her after they filmed the reunion.

“A b**** can run around with a whole machete but everyone scared of me bye,” Jones tweeted on October 29.

“She was never charged with a machete, they checked it for prints also and nothing,” Baltierra wrote. “That was some made-up s***. It’s public knowledge you can look it up.”

Fans Called Baltierra Out

Fans on Reddit didn’t like that Baltierra was standing up for Portwood’s domestic violence incident.

They took a screenshot of her exchange with Jones and posted it to the forum, where hundreds of people were involved in the discussion.

“Ashley responded with the court paper saying “deadly weapon” 😂 so cate told her to look it up and she did and cate was wrong 😂😂,” read one of the most popular responses.

“Cate goes way too hard for amber. Amber is garbage, we know she’s garbage, we’ve literally watched her beat Gary on the show,” a second person said.

Some people noted that just because it wasn’t one of the charges doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

“I think the charge was dropped as part of the plea deal. That doesn’t mean…it didn’t happen,” they said.

Baltierra Created a List Of Things She Denounces

Some people accuse Baltierra of choosing sides, but the “Teen Mom” star said the only person she chooses is herself.

“I am not on ANY team besides MY OWN! I stand firm & confident by myself with,” she wrote via Twitter. “So just in case, let’s review what those are so no one misunderstands me.”

Baltierra then went on to list specific things she is not OK with, which including spitting on people; body shaming; talking about people’s appearances in public; talking about people’s “innocent” children; blackmailing or threatening others; physical assault and cryptic messages.

“Just always try to show YOURSELF (as well as everyone else) some DIGNITY by being as respectful/understandable of others as much as possible,” she continued. “We all have different stories & fight our own unique individual battles. Just to try be a little wiser & a little kinder people & thank you!”