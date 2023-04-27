Tyler Baltierra Brought to Tears by Daughter’s New Drawing & Note

Tyler Baltierra is not afraid to let his emotions show. The “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star shared in an April 26 Instagram story that he was crying after receiving a drawing with a special message from one of his and Catelynn Baltierra’s daughters. While he didn’t specify which child made the drawing, the couple raise have had four daughters over the years, 13-year-old Carly (who is raised by adoptive parents), 8-year-old Novalee, 4-year-old Vaeda, and 1-year-old Rya.

“(Child Translation lol),” Tyler wrote before transcribing his daughter’s message, which according to Tyler read, “‘Dad, you are my love & support. I will always remember the time I put my finger around your pinky when I was first born & I still do, but it’s different, because now I’m holding your hand. YOU ARE MY WORLD!'”

Tyler Baltierra Gets Emotional

Tyler’s daughter’s message included a photo of Tyler and his daughter, pictured from behind, on a walk and holding hands. The MTV star was quick to share his emotions over the special note with his followers on social media.

“🥹 I must be emotional this morning, because this made me cry tears of pure joy & gratitude,” Tyler wrote, “I’m really doing it. I’m being the father I never had & it’s just so amazing to witness & feel this amount of love 🙏🏻 😭”.

One fan shared a screenshot of Tyler’s post to a “Teen Mom” discussion page on Reddit, and users shared their own emotional responses in the comment section.

“The contrast between the father he grew up with and the father he’s turned out to be is so stark and something he should feel very proud of. He might not be perfect and we know he can be cringey but it’s clear his kids are so loved and supported in a way he wasn’t and him & Cate created the blueprint for that all on their own,” one user commented.

“It’s underestimated how incredibly hard it is to break generational issues and cycles. [Tyler and Catelynn] have their issues, but they deserve a lot of credit for how far they’ve come in just a generation,” another fan added.

“This is awesome. For as much snark he and Cate get they are working – and succeeding, as evidenced by this note – at stopping the cycle of trauma they experienced,” a third fan wrote.

“It takes a lot. A. LOT. To break the cycle. Especially with a childhood as dysfunctional as theirs was. Amazing job,” a fourth user added.

Catelynn Baltierra Shares a Message of Gratitude for Tyler

@catebaltierra92 Tyler, I’m beyond grateful and blessed to have you in my life… Our relationship is something I always wished for as a little girl.. to be loved, cherished and to laugh like never before… I love you with all of me ❤️ ♬ Little Bit More – Suriel Hess

Tyler’s growth as a father over the years is not only recognized by his daughters, as his wife and fellow “Teen Mom” star Catelynn shared a February 2023 TikTok video to express her love for her husband and appreciation for him as a father.

“Tyler, I’m beyond grateful and blessed to have you in my life… Our relationship is something I always wished for as a little girl.. to be loved, cherished and to laugh like never before… I love you with all of me ❤️,” Catelynn wrote alongside a montage of clips of Tyler with Catelynn and their daughters from over the years.

