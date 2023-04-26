Debra Danielsen Reveals Where She Stands With Daughter Farrah Abraham

Former “Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham and her mother Debra Danielsen haven’t spoken in over two years, according to The U.S. Sun.

The mother-daughter duo has experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the years, and this wouldn’t be the first time that the two have gone without contact, however The Sun reported that Debra opened up about the lack of communication in an interview with the Instagram page Teen Mom Fanz, sharing that she hasn’t spoken with Farrah’s 14-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham either, and that she hopes to be on better terms with her daughter and granddaughter.

Debra Danielsen Has a Message for ‘Teen Mom’ Fans

Speaking on her and Farrah’s silence, Debra told the Teen Mom Fanz Instagram account that she has tried to contact Farrah, but that Farrah has allegedly block communication with her mother.

“I wish I could speak to Farrah. I miss Sophia and I would do anything to see her. Times are rough but I know God will prevail in the end”, Debra said of her daughter and granddaughter.

Farrah and Debra appeared together, along with Debra’s husband Michael Danielsen, on the 2017 season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 8 – Family Edition”, where they worked through some of their differences ahead of Debra and Michael’s wedding. The pair had previously appeared on “Couple’s Therapy” in 2014, and through their work on these shows they ended in a good place, with Farrah telling E! News after their “Marriage Boot Camp” run, “I believe our relationship has gotten better. I feel personally happier and better for my daughter so that really matters to me.”

Things were so good at the time that Farrah was in attendance at her mother’s wedding and served as maid of honor, something that fans were unsure if she would do given the state of their relationship.

Years later in 2020, Farrah had her mother and Sophia both join her for an Instagram live video, where spirits seemed to be high between the family, however things have since fallen off according to Debra’s recent interview.

During her interview with Teen Mom Fanz, Debra was also asked if she had any message for fans of the show, which she has not appeared on since Farrah was let go in October 2017 for appearing in adult films. "Please let [the fans] know I love them and appreciate all their support!" Debra said, "Also glad the show is making it easier for all the girls to know each other and to support each other".

Heavy has reached out to Farrah for a statement and has yet to receive a response.

Farrah Abraham & Sophia Took a Trip to Japan

While Farrah has not shared a recent update about her relationship with her mother, her relationship with her daughter Sophia is going strong, as the pair recently returned to the United States after an early-April trip to Japan.

“Arigato Japan 🇯🇵 we love you ! 🗻 🌸 🗼 from Mount Fuji 🗻 to sumo wrestling, epic Kawaii shopping, famed Harijuku street and so much more #konichiwa 🙏 #tokyo #shinbuya #marccity will be a favorite 🗼 🤼‍♂️”, Farrah captioned an Instagram video that included a slideshow of photos and videos from her and Sophia’s trip.

