Chelsea DeBoer Posts Pictures in Celebration of Son & Daughter’s Shared Birthday

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea DeBoer celebrated two of her children, Watson and Walker’s birthdays on January 25, 2024.

In celebration of their shared birthday, the mother of four uploaded pictures of Watson and Walker on Instagram. The first image showed Watson smiling brightly while holding a cup of what appears to be ice cream. In the following photo, Walker posed in a bowling alley.

In the caption of the post, the HGTV star seemed to reference that Watson and Walker were born exactly four years apart.

“SEVEN & THREE 🖤🎂,” wrote Chelsea DeBoer.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to wish her children a “happy birthday.”

“Happy Birthday to your Watson and Walker! How ironic you had 2 babies born on the same day in different years! Sooo cool! And then you had Layne on your birthday! Soo awesome happy birthday little ones!” wrote a commenter.

“Omgosh they are adorable. Happiest of Birthdays little ones🎈,” added a different person.

A few commenters also expressed disbelief at how old Chelsea DeBoer’s children have gotten.

“How has it been 3 years since the last Deboar [sic] baby was announced?!? Happy birthday sweeties!!” wrote a commenter.

“I remember when Watson was born! And he’s 7 today!” added another.

“How is Watson 7 already?!? 😭,” shared another person.

Chelsea DeBoer & Her Husband Will Soon Have a Store

As fans are aware, Chelsea DeBoer and her husband, Cole DeBoer, the father of her three youngest children, Watson, Layne, and Walker, star on the HGTV show “Down Home Fab.” The couple announced in an October 2023 Instagram post that fans will soon be able to visit their very own storefront.

In the caption of the post, Chelsea DeBoer, who is also a mother to a 14-year-old daughter named Aubree, stated that their store, called Down Home by DeBoers, “will be coming to Tea, [South Dakota] in 2024!” She also shared that visitors can expect the store to have a “collection of Home Decor, Accents, and Furniture, as well as an exclusive section for Aubree Says!”

“It’s ALWAYS been a dream of ours to have a place of our own, and we are so excited to bring this store to our community & beyond! We cannot wait to meet everyone who walks through our doors 🖤,” continued the former MTV personality.

Chelsea DeBoer mentioned the upcoming store in a November 2023 interview on the “Bobby Bones Show.” She stated that she plans to work in the store on days she is “not filming” for “Down Home Fab.”

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Shared Her Feelings About Her Fans

In the “Bobby Bones Show” interview, Chelsea DeBoer shared her thoughts about “Teen Mom 2” fans who have approached her about her time on the MTV show. She stated that while she does not have an issue with fans, she finds the situation perplexing. She explained that most individuals do not have to spend much time recounting their teenage years, especially with strangers.

“I feel like it’s weird because in normal life, a lot people don’t have to go back and talk about themself as a teenager that much. But I can see the interest there,” said the mother of four. “And I feel like that’s when a lot of people met me and started following my story, so I get it. But it is weird to have to think back because I don’t even think back to when I was a teenager that much. But I totally get the interest there.”