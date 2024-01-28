Chelsea DeBoer Shares Heartfelt Tribute After ‘Tremendous Loss’

“This is a tremendous loss to our family.” HGTV’s “Down Home Fab” began when former “Teen Mom” stars Cole and Chelsea DeBoer created an Instagram to let fans in on their progress as they built their dream home and family farm.

Now, in a January 27 Instagram post, Chelsea shared that one of the key members of this family farm, their pig Pete, has passed away.

“I think this one stings extra because Pete symbolized more than just a pet. Pete symbolized a new chapter in mine and Aubree’s life. I have dreamed of having a farm for a very very long time. I dreamed of having a big family, a loving husband, and a farm full of funny animals. Pete was the first. Cole was totally on board with my silly idea of getting a pig and it truly felt like I had found my person that supported my crazy dream. We now have a silly little farm, with many funny animals and a handful more kids – everything I dreamed of having…and Pete was the first. I hope there’s endless belly scratches in heaven,” Chelsea wrote in her tribute to Pete.

Fans Mourn Pete the Pig Along With Chelsea DeBoer

Chelsea’s post included a photo of Pete, a video of her and Cole going to pick up their pig at the airport for the first time, which was documented on “Teen Mom”, and a home video of Pete walking away from the camera while one of the DeBoers’ children shouts “Bye bye!”

Fans and friends of the HGTV stars were just as upset as Chelsea over the loss, with many users sharing their condolences in her comment section.

“You wanted a pig since you were knee high. When you finally bought your own house, you still asked me if you could get a pig. I said your house, do whatever you want! He was perfect for you at the time and will be missed greatly. RIP 🐖,” Chelsea’s father Randy Houska wrote.

“Rip, Pete 😢 I remember the episode you two got him at the airport together 🥹,” another fan added.

“Yeah we hurt alongside you for this one. All the belly scratches for Pete ❤️,” a third user commented.

“You guys gave him such a good life. 🥺 Animals bring such joy but leave such a devastating hole when they leave us. I’m so sorry 😭,” another fan shared.

Cole DeBoer Says Goodbye to Pete

Cole shared his own tribute post to Pete on January 28, filled with photos of Pete with different members of the DeBoer family, both human and animal.

“We say goodbye to a member of our family. Pete was a piece of our beginning. The start of a relationship and a family. A daily bond that I cherished for almost 10 years and will never forget. Stubborn as hell but flopped on his side at any chance for a belly scratch. This one really hurts. Saying goodbye to an everyday piece of my life. We love you Pete,” Cole wrote in his caption.

