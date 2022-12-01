Chelsea Houska Shares Intimate Story Involving Aubree

Former “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska shared a personal story about her daughter Aubree, shedding light on what her relationship is like with the 13-year-old.

Aubree is Houska’s eldest child, whom she welcomed with her high school boyfriend, Adam Lind. Chelsea went on to marry her husband, Cole DeBoer, and they have three kids together: 5-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne, and 1-year-old Walker June.

As shown on “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom,” Houska was 17 when she welcomed Aubree. Now Houska is remembering what it is like to be a teenager through her daughter.

She went on Instagram stories and talked about driving home from dinner with her eldest child.

“We were like blaring sad music and just singing at the top of our lungs and it just brought me back to being in like high school and listening to sad music and singing it like that when you’re like going through a heartbreak,” she said, according to a recording shared by Teen Mom Things.

Houska Never Wants Aubree to Experience the Pain She Went Through

Houska hopes Aubree never goes through the pain she went through as a teenager.

“I was just gosh, like I hope she never has to experience that feeling,” Houska said, per Teen Mom Things. “But also like there’s nothing more like therapeutic than just belting at the tops of your lungs when you’re sad. I don’t know. It just made me think of back in the day.”

“I feel like Aubree really connects through music, and so we were just singing it,” she added.

The former esthetician wanted to be in a relationship with Lind, but they dated on and off until Lind finally moved on. There’s a famous scene from “Teen Mom” where Houska is crying on her couch and telling her father that she just wants her happy ending.

Houska admits that DeBoer and their three children are the “happy ending” she always dreamed of.

“I remember thinking I would never get a happy ending. YOU WILL 💕,” she wrote via Instagram on August 1.

Houska and DeBoer have been married since 2016. They said Walker might be their last child, but they’re not completely ruling out more children.

“I would say we don’t think we’re going to have more…” Houska said on Instagram, according to The Sun. “But you know, if we do, we do,” DeBoer added.

Houska Got Her Lips Plumped for the Holidays

The former “Teen Mom” star isn’t shy about getting filler. Houska told her story about Aubree in between talking about getting Botox and Restylane.



. “It’s freezing cold here and it’s snowing, but you know what warms me up, warms up my little heart?” the South Dakota native explained, as noted by Teen Mom Things. “Getting my lips plumped up for the holidays. So we’re gonna go do that real quick.”

She picked up the camera again once she was in the office and had numbing cream on her lips already. “It’s just a touch-up. So just like a little bit, right? Cause I don’t want to go crazy,” Houska said.

Houska was happy with the immediate results and didn’t experience any bruising. I just wanted a little bit of refresher in my top lip… I love ’em.”