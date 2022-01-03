Why Fans Think Chelsea DeBoer Is Getting Ready for Baby No. 5

“Teen Mom 2” fans suspected Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer would welcome their fifth baby in 2022. The speculation kicked off on Instagram after Houska posted a family picture to the account for Aubree Says, her home goods line.

Houska hinted she was “SO” thrilled for what 2022 would bring. “Wishing you all a happy & healthy New Year! We’re SO excited for what’s to come in 2022! 🤍” the mother-of-four said.

Houska’s excitement for the year ahead led fans to wonder about what that could be. The most popular response was a fifth DeBoer child.

“More babies!?” said one popular succinct comment.

“Another Baby Deboer?!” a second fan asked.

“Happy new year!! I agree they def need one or two more babies,” a third person wrote. “Chelsea and Cole have that kinda love you don’t find anymore plus they are amazing with there children❤️.”

Fans Commented About a Fifth Baby On Another Post

Fans chimed in with a similar prediction when Houska posted a romantic photo of herself and DeBoer in bed. They smiled and looked into each other eyes for the photo, where a sign that says “Sweat pants” could be seen.

Houska didn’t say anything about more babies, but she did signal that she wanted to spend some time in bed. “Our✌🏼moods for the rest of 2021!!” she wrote after Christmas 2021.

“Baby #5 coming soon 🤪 I kid I kid,” said the top comment.

DeBoer and Houska welcomed their four child, Walker June, on January 25, 2021. They also have a 4-year-old son, Watson, and a 3-year-old daughter, Layne.

Houska shares 12-year-old daughter, Aubree, with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind. Lind relinquished the paternal rights of his second daughter, Paislee — from his relationship with Taylor Halbur — but Houska wasn’t sure if she wanted Lind to abandon his rights of Aubree but she was closer with her paternal family.

DeBoer expressed the desire to adopt Aubree, but he wouldn’t be able to unless Lind signed away his rights.

But the DeBoer family did have a little win. In 2018, a judge agreed to allow Aubree to change her last name to “Lind-DeBoer.”

“Over the last year or so, especially after [Cole and Chelsea’s son] Watson was born, Aubree has repeatedly asked Chelsea and Cole why she’s the only one in the family who doesn’t have ‘DeBoer’ as her last name,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “She understood she has a different dad, obviously, but she kind of felt left out being the only one with a different last name.”

Do Houska & DeBoer Want More Kids?

Houska and DeBoer said whether or not they will have children is one of the most popular questions they get asked as a couple.

“Do we think we’re gonna more kids? I would say we don’t think we’re gonna have more,” she said during an Instagram Q&A after Walker was born, per The Sun.

“But you know, if we do, we do. But yeah, who knows?” DeBoer added, leaving the possibility open.

