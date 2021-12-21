Fans Worry About Chelsea Houska After ‘Tragic’ IG Live

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska went live on Instagram to promote her home goods line, Aubree Says, but some viewers were only focused on her appearance.

An original poster on Reddit shared three pictures from the live and captioned them, “Happy Monday!” While the title of the thread was innocuous, some fans said she was “confused” by Houska’s different appearance.

During the live stream, she was holding her youngest child, 10-month-old baby girl Walker June. She appeared to be wearing very little makeup, but still had her signature tan.

The thing that perplexed fans the most was the shape of Houska’s lips. They claimed she had gotten filler and went overboard. While some people compared her to “Teen Mom OG” Farrah Abraham — who is open about her penchant for cosmetic enhancements — others said she resembled former co-star Kailyn Lowry.

At the time this article was published, the thread had garnered more than 200 upvotes and over 400 comments.

“I’m so confused right now, she looks cute in pictures but right here she is incredibly unattractive. Sheesh!” one person on Reddit wrote.

“This is legitimately upsetting to look at,” read the most popular comment. “She has body dysmorphia and I am worried she is going the way of Farrah. Every picture I see she looks worse and worse.”

Other popular comments said things like, “Chelsea really f***** around and ruined her face” and “Chelsea really f***** her whole a** face up. Tragic.”

Houska’s Father Did Her Botox

While Houska has openly talked about getting (or not getting) lip fillers, she did post about her father injecting her with Botox. Fans of “Teen Mom” might remember that Dr. Houska is a dentist.

Back in 2016, when Houska was using Snapchat, the “Teen Mom 2” star shared that her father — Dr. Randy Houska, DDS — injected Botox into her forehead when she was 24 years old, according to Starcasm.

“Dad brought his Botox over,” the mother-of-four wrote on Snapchat, per the outlet. “He the best.”

Houska and her father faced criticism for the Botox injections — considering she was 24 at the time — but Dr. Houska maintained the injections were preventative. “Let’s play #SquashTheDrama Little bit now is preventative #thinkahead,” he said on Twitter.

Fans Loved Houska’s Holiday Party Look

While viewers weren’t impressed with Houska during her live stream on Aubree Says, they praised the South Dakota native for her holiday party look. She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, got dressed up for a work event with Laurie Belles, the clothing boutique.

Houska often collaborates with them and puts out new items every season.

One compliment came from Kailyn Lowry, who wrote, “Y’all looks so cute. Chelsea, your outfit is 🔥🔥🔥.”

The couple, who has been married since 2016, matched each other for the event. Houska donned a little black dress that had a cut-out in the front and black strappy heels. DeBoer opted for a more casual look with a black and red tartan suit, white T-shirt, and black suspenders.

“Little @lauriebelles holiday party with this cutie,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

