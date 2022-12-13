Chelsea Houska’s Kids Return to TV in Sneak Peek For HGTV Show

From MTV to HGTV, Chelsea Houska is ready for her next chapter.

The former “Teen Mom” quit the franchise in 2020, but she landed her own reality TV show, “Down Home Fab,” where she and her husband, Cole DeBoer will be renovating homes in their native South Dakota. Although her four children would be the focus of her new reality show the way her 13-year-old daughter, Aubree Lind, was on “Teen Mom,” the Lind-DeBoer children will have a few cameos.

“I would describe my design style as very South Dakota glam,” Houska says in the trailer for “Down Home Fab,” which is slated to air on January 16. “We’re both born and raised in South Dakota. I love cow hides, panting things black, anything a little bit different.”

Houska, 31, and DeBoer, 34, discovered their love for design and home building while they were constructing their own home from the ground up and documenting the process on social media via their Instagram page, Down Home DeBoers. The page amassed 760,000 followers.

“When we were sharing our home building and designing process on social media we got a ton of feedback,” Houska said. “We have this design business, showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their designs.”

Houska introduces herself to HGTV viewers as the designer and DeBoer says he’s the project manager.

Houska Talks About Being a ‘Single Mom’

Houska doesn’t mention that she was previously on “Teen Mom” in the new trailer, but she does talk about being a single mother.

“I had to grow up fast,” she said. “I was a single mom until l met Cole.”

DeBoer and Houska met at a gas station in 2014 when Aubree was 5 years old. They’ve been together ever since.

“Now life with Cole and our four kids and our business is all I ever wanted,” Houska said in the trailer. “And we do have a little farm. It’s like a little magical land out there. This is what I want to do forever.”

After Aubree, Houska welcomed three children with DeBoer: 5-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

At the end of the trailer, HGTV cameras show Houska and DeBoer’s kids. She asks them if they’re ready for pizza and if they want any ranch with their meal.

Houska previously said that her kids would have a small role in “Down Home Fab.”

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” Houska said in a February press release.

“The kids are on the show,” Houska added via an Instagram Story Q&A on June 2, per In Touch Weekly. “They make appearances. It’s just, you know, it’s different than Teen Mom where it’s not diving into their lives.”

Fans Are Going to See The ‘Real’ Version of DeBoer and Houska

During the June Q&A, Houska and DeBoer said they were allowed to be authentic on HGTV.

One fan asked if “Down Home Fab” was different than “Teen Mom.”

“You have no idea,” DeBoer answered, per In Touch Weekly.

“It’s like a night and day difference [from Teen Mom] for me. I’m thoroughly enjoying this and I actually feel comfortable,” he added, according In Touch Weekly. “It’s been amazing.”