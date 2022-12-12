Fans Think Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree Looks ‘So Grown Up’ in New TikTok

“Teen Mom 2″ alum Chelsea Houska surprised fans when she posted a TikTok of her and her eldest daughter Aubree on Sunday, December 11.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Aubree Looks ‘So Grown Up’

In the Sunday TikTok, Chelsea held her thirteen-year-old daughter in her arms while she lipsynced to the remix of the Blueface song “Thotiana” featuring Cardi B. White text appeared on the screen that read, “When people ask what I did for in high school,” while Chelsea lipsynced to the lyrics, “I was home with my kid, mommiana.”

She captioned the video, “A young MOTHAAA.”

Fans could not believe how grown-up Aubree looked in the video. Many fans commented that the video made them feel “so old.”

“She’s so grown up looks like her mama 😍,” one fan wrote.

“She’s so grown up! I didn’t realize till it played through twice that it was Aubree,” another TikTok user commented.

“I feel soo old now,” a third user added. “I remember watching your first episode of Teen Mom!! Aubree is still absolutely adorable! 😊.”

“I feel so old watching [Aubree] grow into this beauty 😭❤️,” a fourth user wrote.

Other fans commented on the video praising Chelsea for her parenting skills, calling her “the realest” teen mom.

“I think you are one of the realest ones,” one fan commented. “You have a done a great job.”

“MY FAV TEEN MOM🥰,” another fan commented. “SHE’S AN EXAMPLE OF HAPPILY EVER AFTER 💓.”

Chelsea on Leaving the ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise

In November 2020, Chelsea shocked fans after she announced she was stepping away from “Teen Mom 2” after appearing in the franchise for over a decade.

The reality TV star announced the news in an Instagram post where she thanked MTV for their continued support over the years and teased her “next chapter.”

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” she wrote in the caption. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.”

“We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning,” she added. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

Chelsea opened up about her decision to leave the show in a May 2021 interview with E! News.

The mother-of-four said a “gut feeling” led to her departure from the franchise.

“There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told the outlet.

The “Teen Mom” star added that she became concerned about her eldest daughter’s privacy.

“There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she told the publication.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

