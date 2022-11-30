Fans Think Chelsea Houska’s Daughters Look Like ‘Twins’ in New Photo

On Tuesday, November 29, “Teen Mom 2″ star Chelsea Houska shared a new photo of her daughters Aubree, 13, and Walker, 1, on Instagram and fans could not get over the resemblance between the two sisters.

Fans Think Aubree and Walker Look Like ‘Twins’

Many fans made remarks about the resemblance in the comment section.

“Wow!! They are identical ❤️,” one fan commented.

“They look so alike here💞,” another fan wrote.

“Twins 😍,” a third user added.

“She [looks] just like [Aubree] when she was a baby,” a fourth user chimed in.

Chelsea welcomed her eldest daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind in September 2009. After her split with Adam, Chelsea met her now husband Cole DeBoer at a South Dakota gas station in 2014. They have three kids together-Watson, 5, Layne, 4, and Walker, 1.

Chelsea Shares Rare Update on Adam

Over the years, “Teen Mom” fans have watched Chelsea struggle to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex Adam Lind. Adam has been in and out of his daughter Aubree’s life since her birth in September 2009.

In February 2022, Chelsea gave a rare update on her and Aubree’s relationship with Adam in an Instagram story Q&A that was later shared on Reddit.

Chelsea responded to a fan who inquired about Adam.

“I think he’s doing pretty good,” she said. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”

The former MTV star went on to say that Aubree and her dad are “not close.”

“There’s no, like, setup time to see him,” she said in the February video.

Chelsea on Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’

Chelsea Houska was a fan favorite on “Teen Mom 2.” The South Dakota native appeared on the show for over a decade before deciding to step away from the franchise.

She announced her departure from the series in a November 2020 Instagram post where she thanked fans for their support over the years.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” she continued. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us…We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

Chelsea spoke about her decision to leave the show in a May 2021 interview with E! News.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told the publication.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum went on to say that her eldest daughter, Aubree, was a driving force behind her decision.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Chelsea said.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

