Taylor Selfridge Shares New Video of Daughter Maya

“Teen Mom: OG” alum Taylor Selfridge caught fans’ attention on Friday, November 25, after she shared a video of her five-month-old daughter Maya on Instagram.

In the Friday video, Taylor showed fans her morning routine with her daughter while promoting Dr. Fischer baby care wipes.

“Mornings with Maya 🤍,” she wrote in the caption. “We have developed such a great morning routine together, and a big part of that is our hygienic & cleansing routine!”

The “Teen Mom” star then went on to promote the Dr. Fischer producer.

Fans gushed over the video of baby Maya and took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the mother-daughter video.

“Omg 🥺 this is so sweet 🥺💘,” one follower commented.

“Could watch this over & over again ❤️ cuteness over load 🙊💕,” another Instagram user wrote.

“You are so inspirational!!! A great mama. Keep going beautiful 💜,” a third user added.

Maya Was Diagnosed With a Birth Defect

Taylor welcomed Maya with long-term boyfriend Cory Wharton on June 1, 2022. Shortly after Maya’s birth, Cory revealed to fans on Instagram that his daughter had been diagnosed with a congenital heart disease called tricuspid atresia. According to the CDC, tricuspid atresia is “a birth defect of the heart where the valve that controls blood flow from the right upper chamber of the heart to the right lower chamber of the heart doesn’t form at all.”

In a June 10 Instagram post, Cory told fans that Maya would have to undergo numerous surgeries over the next few years.

“With her condition it requires another two open heart surgeries one being at 4-6 months old and the next not being till she’s 3 or 4 years old,” he wrote in the caption. “Right now we are all trying to stay positive & having that successful surgery on Tuesday is something to celebrate 🎉❤️. That’s one down,we have two left. 💪🏽.”

On October 18, Cory took to Instagram to give fans an update on Maya’s health journey. The father-of-three told fans that Maya had her “big open heart surgery” coming up at the end of the month and asked fans to keep his family in their thoughts.

Taylor Is Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

Taylor is returning to “Teen Mom!” According to the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Cory Wharton revealed that his girlfriend will be returning to the popular franchise in a November Instagram story.

According to the blog, Cory shared a video of Taylor alongside text that read, “Somebody is back filming.”

“I’ll say this you’ll be getting the WHOLE WHARTON FAMILY NOW,” he added.

According to Us Weekly, MTV cut ties with Taylor after racially insensitive tweets from her past resurfaced.

One of Taylor’s tweets read, “We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the Black people because they scare me.”

“My uncle is dating an Asian. Aunt Ping please make me sushi,” another tweet read.

MTV provided a statement to Deadline in June 2020 confirming that they had indeed cut ties with Taylor. However, Taylor had a different version of the events.

In a June 2020 Instagram story, Taylor told fans it was her decision to leave the network.

“I made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter,” she wrote.

She then went on to apologize for her resurfaced tweets, writing, “I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past.”

“My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change,” she continued. “Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

