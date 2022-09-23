Cheyenne Floyd Goes Off About Plastic Surgery Rumors

“Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd had something to say about rumors that she underwent a Brazilian butt lift. The MTV alum denied undergoing the procedure, saying her fiance, Zach Davis, doesn’t even want her to have lip fillers.

“Oh my god, let’s just talk about that really fast. I did not get a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift),” she said on her podcast, “Think Loud Crew,” per The Sun.

“You know, I just feel like I keep on getting all these messages from people who are like, ‘just tell me that you got a BBL and stop lying about getting your butt done,'” she continued. “I just feel like, I have to just like, make it be known, I did not get my butt done.”

Floyd, 29, wanted to be clear that she never altered her body — or her face.

“Zach won’t even let me put a little filler in my top lip. He told me ‘no.’ So, if I wanted to get a whole butt done, I’m sure he’s gonna be like, ‘no,'” she said. “So let’s just understand that I did not touch my butt, okay?”

The speculation kicked up after Floyd posted photos of herself from her bridal shower. She and Davis are expected to tie the knot in Pasadena, California, on September 29. Floyd previously said she invited a bunch of “Teen Mom” and MTV stars, but she wasn’t sure who was going to show up. She also hinted that MTV might be filming her nuptials for “Teen Mom.”

She and Davis have one child together, 1-year-old Ace. Floyd’s daughter, 5-year-old Ryder, is from her relationship with “Challenge” star Cory Wharton.

Floyd Did Have Surgery

Fans aren’t wrong to suspect Floyd had surgery — she did — it just wasn’t plastic surgery. Floyd had to have a procedure done after she and her family were shot at 13 times while driving in Los Angeles. Floyd and her fiance knew the person, but they denied that he was a friend of theirs.

Floyd hinted that she had lipo and a fat transfer to her breast, but didn’t go as far as using those words.

“I had to get a surgery because of the accident from a year ago,” she said on her podcast, per The Sun. “The muscles in my chest were collapsed and basically, the doctor had to pull fat from other places to put into my boobs to fix them.”

“So, yes, my waist is a lot smaller now, and because of that, I think that it’s making my butt look a lot bigger,” she added.

Floyd Is Struggling After the Shooting

Even though no one was hurt, Floyd feels like her sense of safety has been robbed. Worse, she’s afraid that Ryder’s innocence has been stolen.

“With Ryder, it’s like her innocence was taken,” she said on the September 20 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“This stole everything that I feel like I worked toward. It just seems like this girl keeps getting the s*** end of the stick and it’s her life,” she continued. “It’s my life and as her parents, am I doing everything I can to protect her?”

Floyd is haunting by Ryder’s silence after the incident.

“When I look at what happened to us I can hear Ace crying. I knew that even if something happened to him I knew that he was alive but I couldn’t hear Ryder and it just kills me that I couldn’t hear her,” Floyd said. “I just needed her to say something. But she wouldn’t say anything and I cannot get that out of my head.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.