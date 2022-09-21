Cheyenne Floyd Cries Over Ryder’s Response to Near-Fatal Incident

“Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd broke down while discussing what is like the moment she and her family were shot at 13 times while driving. The shooter didn’t hit anyone in the car.

The alleged assailant was detained, but his court date keeps getting postponed. Floyd went to a break room to blow off some steam after the court date was delayed again. Floyd’s family was hoping she felt better after breaking some things, but Floyd was still reeling from the incident.

Although no one was hurt — 5-year-old Ryde and 1-year-old Ace, as well as Floyd’s fiance Zach Davis were in the car at the time — Floyd said she has been changed forever.

She fears that Ryder has also suffered an irreversible change.

“With Ryder, it’s like her innocence was taken,” she said on Tuesday’s episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“This stole everything that I feel like I worked toward. It just seems like this girl keeps getting the s*** end of the stick and it’s her life,” she continued. “It’s my life and as her parents, am I doing everything I can to protect her?”

Floyd might have been referring to Ryder’s disorder, VLCAD. She can’t break down certain types of fat into energy for the body and has been sporadically hospitalized throughout the years.

Floyd Couldn’t Hear Ryder In the Aftermath

The shooter fled after firing off 13 shots and Floyd could hear Ace wailing from the backseat. But she couldn’t hear Ryder. It’s a silence that continues to haunt Floyd.

“When I look at what happened to us I can hear Ace crying. I knew that even if something happened to him I knew that he was alive but I couldn’t hear Ryder and it just kills me that I couldn’t hear her,” Floyd said. “I just needed her to say something. But she wouldn’t say anything and I cannot get that out of my head.”

“You might have taken her innocence that day and you might have changed me but that little girl is my life,” Floyd continued. “I just refuse to let anybody take that from me.”

Floyd Said She’s Ready For Closure

In the next chapter of her life, Floyd would like to move on from the shooting and get closure.

Davis revealed that he and Floyd knew the shooter.

“I looked at who was holding the gun and it was somebody we both knew,” Davis said about the shooter, who remained unidentified.

“Not only is it that we know him, he’s been here at Chey’s house. There are pictures with him. And all of a sudden you just start hearing the shots,” he continued. “He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius.”

Floyd said they are lucky to be alive.

“It is a miracle that we are still here,” Floyd said.

“And God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there, they said they do not understand how we’re all alive,” she continued. “And hearing it over and over and over again I just wanted them to all stop staying it. Because I had to pinch myself to make sure that I understood that I was alive.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.