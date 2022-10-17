VIDEO: Inside Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis’ $2 Million Home

“Teen Mom” stars Cheyenne Floyd have something to celebrate: They’re moving into a $2 million home. The price tag of the California pad was shared by one of Floyd and Davis’ friends, who boasted about the new house on Instagram.

The clip was posted to Teen Mom Shade Room.

The video starts with Floyd and Davis’ cheering while they drink some champagne. Their son, 1-year-old Ace, also made a brief appearance in the video.

The cameraman, whose identity wasn’t immediately known, pans to the living room and stairs that lead to the second floor. “Woo s***. That’s right. It’s motivation,” he says in the clip.

“Look at this guy. From the ground up, new beginnings for my mans, G** damn. Two million dollar homes,” the cameraman adds. “Nothing less… Gotta get your s*** right.”

Davis stood in front of the fireplace and added, “This is $2 million worth of fire, b***”

The “Teen Mom” couple took their celebration over to Twitter.

Davis wrote: “Officially a homeowner! We did it.”

Floyd said, “Picking up the keys to our new house today” and “Today was a good day.. I’m still in shock that we got our forever home today we did it.”

Not shown in the video was Floyd’s 5-year-old daughter, Ryder. When she first became pregnant, Floyd wasn’t sure if Ryder’s father was Davis or her “Challenge” co-star, Cory Wharton.

Davis and Floyd tried to make their relationship work when Ryder was a baby, but they broke up after Davis found it hard to deal with Floyd while she was navigating her co-parenting relationship with Wharton.

Fans Were Worried About Floyd & Davis Flaunting Their Wealth

Viewers on Instagram didn’t like that Davis was talking about how much the home cost. Others brought up Davis’ legal drama.

“This is why celebrities get robbed. Bc they post where they are at. Keep it intimate and private,” reads one of the most popular comments on Teen Mom Shade Room’s page.

“Hmm I don’t see the whole point of mentioning how much it cost.. humble y’all selves,” reads another top comment.

“Isn’t he moving to jail,” another person said.

Davis Could Be Going to Jail For 4 Months

The “Teen Mom” star was found guilty of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more, according to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. He also has to pay a $500 fine and was placed 5 years of probation.

He is slated to spend 120 days in Los Angeles County Jail and is supposed to turn himself into Van Nuys Courthouse West on November 1, Entertainment Tonight Online reported.

If nothing changes, Davis will spend Christmas behind bars instead of in his new home with his family.

Davis’ case dates back to 2020 before he was introduced to “Teen Mom” fans. At the time, Floyd was dating her ex-boyfriend, Matt Walker.

However, Floyd and Davis reconnected during the pandemic.

It wasn’t clear how much Floyd knew about Davis’ DUI and his past, but a preview of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” showed Davis sitting down with Floyd and telling her there was a possibility he would get jail time for his alleged crimes.