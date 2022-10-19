Cheyenne Floyd Breaks Down Over Surgery: ‘Fighting for My Life’

“Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd is fighting for her life.

The California resident survived a shooting after an assailant opened fire at her and her family while they were driving to a doctor’s appointment. The children — 5-year-old Ryder and 1-year-old Ace — were unharmed, but Floyd suffered an injury to her chest.

“So this boob is like dented at the bottom where there was a really big bruise,” Floyd revealed on the October 18 episode of “The Next Chapter.” “At first, I was like ok, it’s just a physical thing I’m not stuck on it because who cares? I’m alive. My boob is dented. I don’t give a f***.”

“But this one the muscle collapsed so it pushed my implant up here so my implant sits on top of my chest and it’s hard as a rock and it hurts so bad when I lay on my back,” she continued. “It, like, sticks out.”

The “Teen Mom” star was finally starting to accept that she was “not okay” after the incident. Her cast mates rallied behind her, saying they would be there for anything she needed.

Maci Bookout, who was also involved in a shooting, had been trying to get Floyd to go to therapy, but the mother-of-two said she had too much going on.

Floyd Was Emotional About the Shooting

Teen mom tonight 🖤 this one is going to be a hard one to watch for me 🥲 pic.twitter.com/fJbKHzGRQF — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) October 18, 2022

The “Teen Mom” star didn’t want to have to be operated on again. She was planning her bachelorette trip and her wedding was a in few months.

“I feel like I’m constantly fighting for my life,” Floyd confessed to her friend.

“I don’t want to go back under. I just feel like I’m scared that if I go under, am I gonna wake up? I feel like god already gave me my second chance and what am I doing with my life? “Going to get my boobs fixed?” she continued. “That’s so stupid.”

“Oh my god, let’s just talk about that really fast.

Floyd’s Surgery Was Cancel

At the end of the episode, Floyd finds out that she was getting anxious for no reason.

On the day of her surgery, she received a phone call from her doctor’s office and discovered her procedure had to be canceled because her surgeon was in the hospital himself — he had food poisoning.

Not only did Floyd have to wait longer to have another surgery, the next time they could schedule her conflicted with her bachelorette party.

“I just f****** feel like everything is against me,” she said through tears. “I just hate everything. I just feel like I can’t get any step further at anything.

“It’s like, mentally, I just feel I’m like dying, and physically I can’t do anything now. I’m just tired. I’m so tired of feeling like this and I just thought today I would be at least a step in any kind of direction.. and I’m just not,” she continued. “I just keep getting knocked back down. I’m just over it. I’m just so tired of feeling like this.”

In the preview for next week’s episode, Floyd is taken into an ambulance. It’s unclear if that moment is related to her rescheduled surgery.