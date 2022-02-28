PHOTO: Fans Say Cheyenne Floyd Looks ‘So Fake’

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd didn’t look like herself, according to some fans on Instagram, when she posted a picture of herself with co-star Jade Cline on social media. The friends went on a double date with their spouses to Tao in Hollywood, California on February 27.

While Floyd and her fiance, Zach Davis, live in California, Cline and her boyfriend, Sean Austin, hail from Indiana.

“On a date kindda nervous,” Floyd captioned a photo of the group clinking their drinks on her Instagram story.

Despite being posted a “Teen Mom” fan account on Instagram, people said they didn’t even recognize Floyd in the pictures.

“Shit its so filtered i didnt even realised it was chey,” read one of the most popular comments on Teen Mom Tea’s page.

“So fake looking,” another stated.

“So unnecessarily filtered, they’re both pretty af there’s no need .. glad they’re hanging out though❤️,” they said.

Some people argued Floyd might look different because she doesn’t typically wear makeup.

“One other thing Chey barely wears makeup she has makeup on so that can make her look different it’s not fully the filter she still looks kind of the same without it,” they said.

Floyd’s Daughter Was Hospitalized

Floyd and Davis were able to enjoy a night out in Hollywood, but two weeks ago they had to return from a planned to trip Miami to celebrate Brittany DeJesus’ birthday.

Floyd’s daughter, 4-year-old Ryder — who she co-parents with “Challenge” star Cory Wharton — was hospitalized on Valentine’s Day after she felt unwell.

“She is home from the hospital now and resting,” Floyd said in an update, per E! Online. “This isn’t how I thought my day would end up. After flying to Miami and getting that call that she wasn’t well and coming right back home, it’s been a long emotional day.”

Ryder suffers from Very Long-chain Acyl-CoA Dehydrogenase-Deficiency (also known as VLCAD), meaning her body cannot convert fat into energy.

Cline & Austin Are Back Together

As for Cline and her boyfriend, they are dating again after taking a break. Austin suffers from addiction, but after a stint in rehab Cline has said things are better between the pair, who co-parent 4-year-old daughter, Kloie.

Austin spent 120 days in treatment for substance abuse and mental health issue, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, which cited Cline’s Instagram statement.

“Sobriety is hard but he’s made it. He not only wanted substance abuse help but mental help. He had a lot of stuff repressed and he was hurting,” she wrote, according to The Ashley. “He got so much counseling and therapy which got to the root of his substance abuse issues. He’s doing amazing and is proof people can change.”

Cline said Austin’s sobriety has impacted their family in a positive way.

“Now Kloie has two healthy parents that practice [patience], good mental health and health communications,” she wrote in her statement. “So happy we are where we are at now.”

Cline is looking forward to the future with Austin. “ … If I wouldn’t have stuck by and helped him with sobriety idk where he would be now,” she said in the post. “Giving up on someone just isn’t who I am. At least all the hell I’ve been through has finally paid off and life is good.”