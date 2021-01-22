Teen Mom Cheyenne Floyd Claims Ex ‘Slid’ Into Her DMs

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd revealed she got back together with her ex-boyfriend, Zach Davis, after he sent her a direct message on Instagram. The reconnection happened during the coronavirus pandemic, she explained. Zach was able to woo Cheyenne through food.

“We reconnected through Instagram. Zach slid back into my DMs and then I fell back in love through him bringing me food,” the 28-year-old told In Touch Weekly in an exclusive interview ahead of the Season 10 premiere. “It was so bad. It was way too easy, but I couldn’t resist.”

Cheyenne, who announced her pregnancy in December 2020, is excited for the next chapter in her life. “It’s a lot of history to it,” Cheyenne told the publication about her relationship with Zach. “And we have a lot of support. We have a lot of family support and I think that that definitely helps us.”

At the bottom of her announcement, Cheyenne wrote a special tribute to her partner. “Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way,” the Teen Mom OG star wrote. “Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began.”

Cheyenne Slammed Fans for Speculating About Her Pregnancy

Cheyenne’s pregnancy likely wasn’t a surprise for most of her followers. Teen Mom OG fans started speculating about her second pregnancy weeks before her announcement. In turn, the MTV personality criticized viewers, saying they need to “do better” when it comes to discussing women’s bodies.

“Our pregnancy was never some huge secret like many of you have assumed and exposed over and over again,” she said. “Many women wait for their first trimester before they announce.”

“Any sign of weight gain and I was being told I was pregnant,” she continued. “Please do better and respect women, their bodies, and do your best not to diagnose them over a picture.”

Zach Is Excited to Be a Father

While this is Cheyenne’s second baby–she shares daughter Ryder K with ex Cory Wharton–Zach is going to be a father for the first time. He gushed over the future child on Instagram, saying Cheyenne’s pregnancy was the “best” birthday gift.

“THIRTY YEARS LATER!” he wrote on January 19. BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT IN THE WORLD IS RIGHT HERE!!!”

Zach called the pregnancy “the biggest blessing in the smallest package” in a December 17, 2020, Instagram post.

“I am beyond excited to start my own with the woman I love. Chey, I love watching you with Ryder… you are nothing but an amazing mother. Ryder is the best little girl anyone can ask for and I look forward to seeing her become a big sister (again),” he wrote. “I love you both…. I’m a f***ing father!!”