Cole DeBoer Updates Fans on Chelsea After Quitting Teen Mom

Cole DeBoer shared a new update on his wife Chelsea Houska after the couple quit Teen Mom 2. The South Dakota mother had appeared on the series for 11 years, with her final episode airing on December 29. Cole supported Chelsea’s decision to leave the show, and celebrate his wife for going after what she truly wants in life.

Since joining the show, fans have watched Chelsea wade through her toxic relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, fall in love with Cole, welcome two more children in the world (she’s currently pregnant with their third) and pursue various business ventures like working with Itzy Ritzy and LaurieBelles. She’s gone on to start her own home goods company, called Aubree Says, and, together, she and Cole have almost completed building their dream home.

Cole had nothing but praise for his wife. He started the post by gushing over her beauty. “First off let me state the obvious and comment on how beautiful my wife truly is,” he wrote on December 30.

“I am wanting to just congratulate my sweet perfect wife for being apart of a show about her life for such a long time and being able to have control and know what she truly wanted in life,” he wrote. “If you always watched from the beginning you will know how much shit Chelsea has made it through, she is tough as nails, such a badass. Birthed our last child without even having a Tylenol. I look up to her.”

Cole Says He’s ‘Lucky’ To Have Chelsea as His Wife

Cole didn’t hold back when it came to complimenting Chelsea. He considered himself “lucky” to be married to the Teen Mom 2 alum.

“She has come full circle on the show and I can’t even put into words how proud I am of her and how lucky and grateful I am to have her as my wife!” the South Dakota father wrote.

He added Chelsea is someone other women could look up to. “There are so many ladies out there that could use advice or that can truly learn things just by watching and following my wife’s story,” he said. “I am beyond proud of her and she has become such a badass already that I know the sky is the limit for her.”

Cole Is Thankful For The Fans of ‘Teen Mom 2’

Cole rounded out his post by bringing it back to Teen Mom 2, saying he and Chelsea were grateful for everyone who has supported them and followed their journey.

“From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You,” he said. “I wish all of you tackle your dreams and become who you truly want to be, 2021 is a new year, a fresh start. Let’s all kick some ass!”

In a goodbye post of her own, Chelsea shared a picture of baby Aubree–who is now 11–and a “baby” Chelsea, who was 17 when she gave birth to her oldest daughter.

“I want to thank you all for watching my story, supporting me, and rooting for me the last 11 years,” she said. “I am proud of my full story that I was able to share….and to all the single mamas out there, or to those of you feeling stuck in a bad relationship…I’m rooting for you, too 🖤 you got this.”

