Cory Wharton Updates Fans on 4-Month-Old Baby’s Surgery

Cory Wharton had good news to share with his fans: His 4-month-old daughter, Maya, underwent a procedure, a “right and left heart catheterization with angiography, using plastic tubes in the heart to measure the pressure and oxygen levels.”

It was the next step before she undergoes open-heart surgery at the end of the month.

Wharton posted a video of him holding Maya up. “You did it! You did it!” he tells the baby, who smiles and coos and her father. “I love you. Let’s go home, mama.”

The “Challenge” star was grateful for the outpouring of love he received from his fans on social media.

“Just want to give you guys an update: Let me start by saying God is good & by saying thank you guys!!!” he wrote via Instagram stories on October 19. “I got tons of messages and comments and everyone’s been really supportive & kept everything positive throughout this time.”

“I just wanna say thank you guys,” he continued. “We got released from the hospital today everything went well with the procedure and we’re on to the open-heart surgery in two weeks.”

Maya is the daughter Wharton shares with his partner, Taylor Selfridge. They have another daughter, 2-year-old Mila.

Wharton has one more daughter, 5-year-old Ryder, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd.

Wharton & Selfridge Have Known About the Procedure

Maya undergoing procedures and surgeries in the early part of her life was not a surprise for Wharton or Selfridge.

Doctors told them Maya was going to need four surgeries. The first happened when she was one week old, the second is scheduled at 4 months old, and then she will have another open-heart surgery when she’s 4 years old.

“When it rains, it pours,” Wharton told Floyd in “The Next Chapter,” referring to Maya’s health condition. “I told her, no matter what, we’re a strong family and we can handle this. Each day’s a battle but we’re ready to fight.”

“It’s scary,” he added.

Wharton was heartbroken to see how Maya looked after the first surgery.

“Now the first surgery did go well, which I’m so thankful for but it’s so hard because she just had that surgery yesterday,” the “Challenge” star said on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“And so to walk in and see her still lethargic from the anesthesia, you know, my daughter has a ventilator down her throat, oxygen tubes in her nose,” he added. “It’s a lot, man, and I don’t really know how to deal with this.”

Selfridge Struggles With Intrusive Thoughts

Overall, Selfridge said she has been handling Maya’s health condition well, but she does struggle with having “intrusive thoughts.”

“We’re approaching her Glenn procedure which is an open heart surgery and I’ve never been more afraid of anything in my life,” Selfridge wrote on September 26. “Maya is so much better than I expected when I was pregnant and she’s thriving but to watch your baby be so tiny and think of the things she’s about to go through is so scary for me.”

“It’s so hard as a parent but I know she’s so strong,” she wrote at the end of the post. “I love you my sweet baby.”

Wharton supported his partner in the comments section.

“All I can say is bby I’m so proud of you and the Mother, the woman, you are today,” he wrote. “Maya is going to be just fine ❤️ she’s already proven that she’s strong.”