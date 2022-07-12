‘Teen Mom’ Dad to Fight in ‘Reality Stars’ Boxing Match

“Teen Mom” dad Cory Wharton is ready to fight.

The reality TV dad, who is the father of Ryder Wharton with Cheyenne Floyd, announced that he will be partaking in the “No More Talk: Battle of the Reality Stars” boxing match on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, Wharton wrote, “I finally get to step in the ring & get my foot in the door. I’m gonna take a advantage of this opportunity I’m gonna work harder than ever before !! I want to show people that I’m serious about this and this isn’t just a one off boxing match for me we’re going to continue to build off this momentum and continue to push forward.”

He continued, “I’m excited to show you guys what I’m capable of and I just wanna say no more talking it’s all about the work that you put in.💪🏽 I’ll see y’all in the ring July 30th!!”

Fans expressed their support for Wharton in the comments section of the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wharton Will Be Battling Chase Demoor

Wharton will be up against Chase Demoor, a social media sensation and reality TV star who competed on “Too Hot To Handle.”

In an interview with Marie Claire, the outlet explained that Demoor introduces himself as a pro football player.

“I’m tall, dark, handsome, muscular, smart, plus being a professional football player does help…”

DeMooor has 1.1 million followers on TikTok, where he is known as King Chase. While he isn’t actually part of the NFL, DeMoor does play for the Houston Linemen in the Spring League.

He played football for the College of Siskiyous and Central Washington University and college bowl games.

In a later interview, per Marie Claire, Demoor transparently shared stories about his youth and how he came to be who he is today. He explained, “I lost my dad when I was 10 years old and was raised with my mom and her abusive husband at the time; I was fortunate enough to choose to make this a blessing in my life as an understanding that this was not the way I wanted to live my life so I worked to make sure I left for college and pursued a college and athletic career. I feel as my dad watches over me and I will do whatever it takes to make him proud.”

Wharton on ‘The Challenge’

In addition to being part of “Teen Mom,” Wharton has competed on MTV’s “The Challenge.”

According to Cheat Sheet, he competed in “Battle of the Bloodlines” with his cousin Mitch Reid, finishing second and earning $37,500.

He later made his way back for the “Invasion of the Champions,” where he won two eliminations and placed third.

In May, Wharton told E! News about returning to the show, “I think my mindset is number one, I gotta make sure the family is okay… As long as all my kids are healthy and we’re in a good place. I can’t do the next season because of the pregnancy.”

Speaking about “The Challenge” in general, he added, “I love doing the show. It gets me going and I want to come back… I think my big return—MTV you hear this?—season 40 for $2 million cash prize. I’m winning. What a better story? Cory with three kids comes back. He’s always getting second place. Now he wins a million. I will definitely be back.”