David Eason’s Daughter Maryssa’s ‘Beautiful’ New Pic

Maryssa Eason, the stepdaughter of “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans, looked grown up in a new photo posted to the social media account of her father, David Eason.

The father-daughter duo had gone on a fishing trip and the picture showed 14-year-old Maryssa proudly holding her catch of the day. According to Eason, Maryssa loves to fish.

“Give a girl a 20lb catfish and she will eat for a week,” he wrote as the caption for the photo on April 6. “Teach a girl how to catch a 20lb catfish and she will fall in love with fishing!”

Social media users on Reddit took a screenshot of the post and shared it on the “Teen Mom” subreddit, where viewers commented in droves about how “beautiful” she looked.

“She is a beauty. And wow! David actually said something that didn’t make him sound like a complete douche. Amazing,” reads the most popular comment on the forum, with more than 100 upvotes.

“She’s beautiful!! Good thing she takes after her mom!” one person wrote.

Others hoped Maryssa enjoyed the day with her father. “Even though David is terrible I hope Marissa has some fun, good memories like this. Just fishing with dad, no bulls***,” they said.

Maryssa is Eason’s daughter from his relationship with Whitney Johnson. The former couple was married for seven years, from 2006 to 2013.

Eason went on to welcome his second child, 7-year-old Kaden, with ex-girlfriend Olivia Leedham. After meeting Evans in September 2015 on Tinder. They got married two years later and welcomed their daughter, Ensley, in January 2017.

In addition to Ensley, Evans also had two children from previous relationships. She welcomed her eldest son, 12-year-old Jace, with high school sweetheart Andrew Lewis and her middle child, 7-year-old Kaiser, is from her relationship with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith.

Eason does not have physical custody of Kaden and Evans does not have physical custody of Jace.

Eason was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2018 after he made offensive comments online. Evans was released from her contract with MTV the following year after Eason shot and killed their dog, a French bulldog named Nugget.

Maryssa Worried Fans With a Cryptic Post

Some fans became concerned about Maryssa when she posted a mysterious post on Instagram in June 2021.

Maryssa posted a picture of a hand with a quote written in blue ink.

“I stopped venting and started praying cause I don’t need sympathy. I need strength — bruised but not broken,” it read, according to The Sun.

Maryssa deleted the post and made her Instagram page private.

Eason Claims He’s Producing an Offensive T-Shirt Line

Before sharing a new picture of Maryssa, Eason posted a series of photos on Instagram claiming he was going to come out with his own clothing line.

One shirt says, “Pure White.”

“If you don’t believe straight white men are oppressed just look in the comments! 🤣🤣🤣 Merch drop coming soon!” he wrote as the caption.

Another shirt contains the Chik-Fil-A logo and says, “Super Straight.” ”