WATCH: Fans ‘Revolted’ as David Eason Eats Liver Cheese in Pork Fat

David Eason uploaded a TikTok on April 27, 2022, that showed him eating a sandwich.

“Now, I got something really special in store for y’all today,” he said in voice-over as he flashed a packet of liver cheese to the camera.

“If you ain’t ever had this before, I can understand.”

Eason proceeded to make a sandwich with two pieces of liver cheese, and at one point, stated, “Even if it’s disgusting I’ll like it.”

After preparing his meal, Eason thrust it into his mouth. While the former reality star appeared pleased with his own sandwich-making skills, Reddit users had different opinions on his video.

Reddit Users Slam Eason as ‘Revolting’

In a Reddit thread titled, “This man is revolting,” users were not shy to express their feelings about Eason’s TikTok.

One user sarcastically wrote, “Thank you so much for holding that pepper jack cheese up to the camera, swamp man. I have never seen this ‘pepper jack cheese’ thing before. I am in awe of your culinary prowess and diverse palette.”

Another added, “Would never ever eat at their house.”

And a third wrote, “I can’t stand his voice or the way he talks…”

Eason Was Fired by MTV in 2018

Eason has been a subject of controversy since being fired by MTV in 2018.

In February 2018, People reported that the “Teen Mom” star was let go by the network after allegedly posting a series of homophobic tweets.

In a statement to People, MTV shared, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Eason’s Twitter account was removed shortly after news of his firing surfaced, but not before screenshots of the tweets he allegedly sent circulated online.

@PerezHilton can you use your platform to call out @mtv for allowing this man on one of their shows?! Please!! His name is David Eason and is featured on teen mom 2 pic.twitter.com/P4aSJBpuEl — carrie c. sloan (@WomackCarrie) February 19, 2018

In one of the alleged tweets, Eason wrote, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

One year later, Evans was fired by “Teen Mom” after Eason shot and killed the family dog, according to People.

In a statement to People, MTV wrote, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

In September 2019, Eason admitted to killing the dog, telling People: “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger. This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Defending Eason, Evans then shared, “David has grown up in the country lifestyle — he hunts, he fishes. The way he was raised is really different than a lot of other places. We understand that people are scared of the whole gun thing, [but] they just don’t understand it from David’s perspective. His father taught him, ‘Don’t let any animal hurt you’ … and he just thought what he was doing was best.”