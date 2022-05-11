David Eason Poses in Underwear for OnlyFans

David Eason has joined his wife, Jenelle Evans, in becoming an OnlyFans creator.

The former reality star announced the news on his Instagram page on May 10, 2022. Eason posted a photo sitting on a lawn chair wearing tighty whities. He captioned the photo, “Yes we both did it! Link in bio!”

Eason’s OnlyFans page reveals that he is charging $10 per month for a subscription to his posts. To date, he has posted five pics. While the posts are blocked to all users who are not subscribing, the caption for a post from May 10, 2022, reads, “Up in the kitchen about to fill my belly before I get back to work in the shop.”

A second read, “Thank you for all the love and support! I have a ton of content that includes @jenellelevans and will be collaborating very much on this page! I hope everyone enjoyed the last post and I look forward showing you more!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reddit Bashes Eason

On Reddit, fans were quick to comment on Eason’s foray into the world of OnlyFans. In a thread titled, “Swamp D*** is starting an Only Fans too,” one user wrote, “I was really hoping that Juhnelle had started an OFF as a means of getting free from this nasty a** swamp monster, but I see that it sadly isn’t the case. With how jealous the two of them are, I think it’s a matter of time before this blows up into a huge argument over who is getting more attention and it’ll maybe lead to the same outcome.”

Another wrote, “He really won’t let her have anything lol. I get a few people are curious to see her naked but what the f*** is he gonna offer? He will post a few teases but no way he’s gonna post anything x rated.”

And a third commented, “Just when you think they can’t sink ANY LOWER. NOW THIS. There is so much wrong with this. He is exploiting her (unfortunate) fame. They have children, who, when their friends find out about it, will be teased mercilessly. Is there an actual fan base out there that likes/loves them that they’d be willing to pay to watch their filth? God, if this doesn’t absolutely scream TOXIC then I don’t know what does.”

Evans Recently Opened up about Losing Influencer Deals

Play

depressed. Not to be all dramatic, BUT social media HAS been getting to me lately. I needed to take a couple of days to relax and take a step back. Like and subscribe for more content like this daily! Turn notifications ON to know when video uploads are posted ❤️ #mentalhealth 2022-05-04T18:20:55Z

News of the couple joining OnlyFans comes on the heels of a YouTube video Evans made, in which she stated that “haters” have a “huge deal cancel on me.”

Evans opened up about a “hate campaign” against her that she claimed has disrupted a number of her relationships with businesses.

“It’s just… you know, haters. It just gets to me because I’m trying to move on and I’m trying to focus on the positive in life and not focus on the negative but it’s really hard…there’s a group of haters that just have a hate campaign against me and they literally comment on all these posts.”

Evans spoke about an unnamed six-month brand deal that she had previously secured; she claimed that critics intervened and the deal came to an end. “That was job security and security for my family,” Evans said.

“It’s like another side income that was promised upon for six months. I haven’t done anything to deserve this.”