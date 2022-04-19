Fans Think Debra Danielsen Is a ‘Different’ Person after Posting Rap Video

Debra Danielsen dropped another song on social media, and her followers don’t have many positive things to say about the performance. In the video, Danielsen wore a purple shirt with black pants. She donned makeup and wore her hair with a feather.

In response to the video, one Instagram follower wrote, “Please stop.” Another added, “seems like some sort of midlife crisis. She’s a completely different person from what we saw on the show.”

And a third commented, “Seeing all of these crazy video clips I think for once Farrah made the right decision in letting her around Sophia. She’s a certified Looney!”

Another user had even more to say, and weighed in, “I think I’m just bothered that I felt awful for her with the way her daughter treated her… and now, here I am, putting myself in Farrah’s shoes and slightly understanding how her ‘I’d, ego, and super ego’ all got out of wack. It’s just all very confusing.”

Danielsen captioned the post, “Who else is ‘Going Off’ this morning?!”

Since 2017, Danielsen has released a number of songs on Apple music. As a performer, she goes by her stage name, DebzOG. Her Instagram bio reads, “Debra Danielsen for Music Sync & Licensing inquiries on 402-319-8506.👇Social, music & videos, Spotify below.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Debra Danielsen’s New Podcast





Play



Debz OG 'Rap Battle' Cannes Film Festival Update & Hardscaping Project! I created a short film called "Rap Battle" and submitted it via TikTok to the Cannes Film Festival! If you haven't yet, PLEASE check out the TikTok short film here: tiktok.com/@debradanielsen/video/7083522885876190507?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6944934330667320838 PLEASE let me know what you think & be sure to share it with your friends! I also have an update on a recent… 2022-04-18T14:00:06Z

On March 2, 2022, Danielsen was interviewed by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

During the interview, Danielsen shared that she is starting a podcast that will feature interviews with other “Teen Mom” stars.

“ … I’m excited that some of those guys will be on it,” Danielsen said. “Maci [Bookout] was talking about that the other day on [Teen Mom Family Reunion,] she didn’t feel like she’s enough, but what person hasn’t felt that?”

Danielsen added, “I wanted her to be the first one, she’s gorgeous and has a line of cosmetics coming out. She exemplifies all that self-love and empowerment.”

Danielsen said she intends on sharing stories that are uplifting. “It’s kind of about empowerment and positive uplifting stories that people share about their lives,” she said. “On MTV, you don’t always get to share positivity. It’s usually showing you what all can go bad in life.”

At this time, Danielsen said her podcast does not have a title.

Danielsen’s Relationship with Her Daughter & Granddaughter





Play



Have a Seat With Chris Hansen: The Troubling Story of Danielle Cohn Join @Wes Moast and I as we take a look at one of the most disturbing stories you may hear all year. It’s happening on every social media platform in plain sight and they don’t seem to care. Why? @Danielle Cohn is one of the most successful influencers on Tik Tok and with over 30… 2021-10-01T00:00:11Z

In September 2021, Danielsen spoke to Chris Hansen about her relationship with Farrah Abraham and her granddaughter, Sophia Abraham.

She shared, “… I pray to God that my daughter is happy and healthy, and I do want [our] relationship to be happy and healthy. I want to be able to hug her and hold her and tell her I love her. That’s very important to me, and I want my Sophia to know that she is still the sparkle in my eye and I will always love her and I miss her.”

She added that she believes “Teen Mom” created an “atmosphere of entitlement” and that she never exploited her own daughter.

Danielsen appeared alongside her daughter on “16 & Pregnant” and “Teen Mom.”