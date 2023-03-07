Fake Pictures of Jenelle Evans’ Daughter Circulate Amid David Eason’s New Controversy

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans said she was deleting social media from her phone after her husband, David Eason, briefly returned to Twitter. Evans said she was taking a break from the apps after people “photoshopped” images of her 6-year-old daughter, Ensley, the child whom she shares with Eason.

“Deleting my social apps for a little bit,” Evans wrote via Instagram Stories on March 6, per Teen Mom Chatter. “The amount of hate and photoshopping going around about my daughter is insane.”

She then called on business magnate and investor Elon Musk to monitor the likeness of children on Twitter. According to the New York Times, Musk acquired the microblog in October 2022 for $44 billion.

“It would be great if Elon Musk would protect minors images on @twitter,” Evan wrote via Instagram Stories on March 6, per Teen Mom Chatter.

As Evans noted, a fake image of Ensley went around social media, where somebody completely distorted her appearance. Teen Mom Chatter posted a screenshot of the altered image. It was made to look like it was posted from Evans’ verified account. “Ensley’s selfie she took yesterday morning before school with my phone,” the caption says, according to the screenshot. The picture, however, was not an authentic photo of Ensley.

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2019 after Eason shot and killed their dog, a French bulldog named Nugget. Eason was fired from “Teen Mom” the year before for posting offensive comments on social media.

Eason Started the Drama on Twitter

The drama all started when Eason began to call out Evans’ former “Teen Mom” co-stars through a new Twitter account, which has since been disabled.

Ashley Jones tweeted about wanting her 5-year-old daughter, Holly — whom shes shares with her husband, Bar Smith — to become a better version of herself when she grows up. “People always say they hope my daughter is nothing like me …. S*** me too she will be 10x better , 10x smarter , 10x more beautiful …” she tweeted on March 4.

Eason entered the chat hours later — according to screenshots posted by Teen Mom Chatter — by sharing a gif of a character with distorted features from the 1985 film, “Mask.”

The gif says at the bottom, “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful.” For his caption, Eason wrote, “The kid.”

“Mask” tells the true story about Rocky Dennis, a teenager who tries to live a typical life despite suffering from a serious facial skull deformity, according to the Internet Movie Database. The film stars Cher, Sam Elliot and Eric Stolz. It won an Oscar for best makeup in 1986.

Eason and Evans have been married since September 2017. They both have two children from different relationships. Evans is the mother of 13-year-old Jace, whom she welcomed with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis and 8-year–old Kaiser, whom she welcomed with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith.

Eason is the father of 15-year-old Maryssa, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend, Whitney Johnson, and 9-year-old Kaden, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Leedham.

Eason has been estranged from his son for years, according to The Sun.

Smith Hit Back at Eason

Smith waded into the controversy, where he threatened Eason via Twitter after Eason commented under Jones’ post about Holly.

“I ain’t gone lie after what this n**** David just said, ima be a buck I better not hear no n**** sharing his opinion on my wife or kid, otherwise it’s on sight, and that’s for everyone -management,” Smith tweeted. “Tired of playing it cool I’m beatin n***** up now,” he said in another message.

Smith also changed his Twitter profile and background to be pictures of Eason.

“Really been tryna stop the violence and push a better image, these p***** ain’t helping,” Smith said in a subsequent message.

One of Smiths’ most popular tweets during his rant was one where he claimed Eason assaulted Evans. “That n**** beat Jenelle up like it’s a weekend sport bruh, ain’t got no right to say s*** about nothing,” Smith tweeted.

In 2018, TMZ obtained audio of a 911 call Evans made. She told a dispatcher that Eason attacked her and might have broken her collarbone.

Evans then walked back the claims, releasing a YouTube video where she denied being abused. “Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now,” she said in the YouTube video. “So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”