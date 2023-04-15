Fans Divided Over Cheyenne Floyd’s Controversial Home Choice

Cheyenne Floyd has “Teen Mom” fans talking about her latest decision. The “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star shared a look and her and her husband Zach Davis’s home in an April 14 Instagram story featuring a new piece of art that they’ve hung on their walls, and fans of Floyd and of the show are split in their opinions.

Floyd has been showing off different corners of her Los Angeles home for months now, letting her fans see each design choice she makes with designer Diamond Haye, including automatic blackout blinds and a switch-controlled fireplace.

The newest touch, a piece of art by artist Patrick St. Germain, depicts a black square with two overlapping crumbled-up rectangles of canvas (also painted black) that add texture to the piece.

“Ma’am, that’s just a black square ⬛️,” one fan wrote when they posted a screenshot from Floyd’s story to a Reddit discussion page dedicated to “Teen Mom”.

Fans Divided Over Cheyenne Floyd’s Art Choice

A lot of fans who were opposed to Floyd’s new work of art argued that the MTV star likely spent too much money on it, with one user comment reading, “I hope she got that for free, otherwise she was ripped off.”

“Looks like black party napkins that got wet,” another user wrote.

“Some of the work I’ve seen at art museums seriously makes me wonder how much money I could make from throwing paint on a canvas,” another fan added.

“Oh that’s done by my favorite artist!! I just love his work. Granted, he’s 3 years old, and I’m his mom, so maybe I’m biased. But you should see his other scribblings!!” a third fan joked.

Others argue that while some of the finer details get lost in the Instagram story, Floyd made a good purchase and they believe her and Davis’s new art must look stunning in person.

“A stager I work for has this in white in person it looks cool,” one fan argued.

“I actually love it! I’m really into art and I can appreciate this piece,” one fan commented, with a reply to this comment agreeing that this piece inspired them, “I love all the texture art that I’m seeing on social media lately. It makes me want to create.”

Patrick St. Germain Explains His Inspiration Behind the Art

St. Germain is a Montreal, Canada-based artist, who according to his bio on the Renwil Art Studio website, draws inspiration from “his travels into remote parts of the world,” and “explores the grandeur of nature by weaving abstraction and landscape into his own personal visual language.”

St. Germain also spoke directly about the piece that is now hanging in Floyd’s home, which is known as “Veil” and is listed on the Crate & Barrell website (although the piece and reproductions of it appear to not be currently available for purchase).

“I am heavily influenced by objects that bear an archival quality,” St. Germain said. “I love the sense of timelessness.”

