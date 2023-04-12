Maci Bookout Admits ‘All I Know So Far’ After Ryan Edwards Arrest

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Maci Bookout has been working towards a harmonious co-parenting relationship with her ex Ryan Edwards since the pair had their 14-year-old son, Bentley, in October 2008.

After Edwards’s third arrest of 2023 on April 7 (for which he is being held in jail without bond until his April 20 court date), Bookout shared a photo of their son Bentley in an April 11 Instagram post with a special message and song lyrics in the caption.

“That’s all I know so far. 🔐💙 ‘I wish someone would have told me that this darkness comes and goes/People will pretend but my boy, nobody knows/And even I can’t teach you how to fly/But I can show you how to live like your life is on the line’ 🎶 #bennybaby” Bookout wrote in her post’s caption, with the lyrics being from P!nk’s aptly titled song, “All I Know So Far”.

Fans Are Sending Love to Maci Bookout & Bentley

Fans and followers flooded Bookout’s post with over 77,000 likes and 350 comments within 24 hours of her initial posting, sending love to Bookout and Bentley both during this hard time.

“Sweet Benny!! We’ve really watched him grow up..I’m so glad he has you and Taylor [McKinney, Bookout’s husband], I hope he’s doing okay through everything that’s going on with Ryan ❤️” one user wrote.

“Love that song! So sorry he has to go through so much pain with his Dad. My daughter’s father is an addict also and is back and forth with his sobriety. Addiction is ugly and hurts so many people. Thank God Bentley has such a good foundation at home with you and Taylor! I hope Ryan can find peace in recovery someday,” another user said, opening up about their own experience.

“Awww man!! Look how much he’s grown up!! I think Bentley was everybody’s first baby 🥰 ❤️ you were my all-time favorite Teen mom. I am so proud of you Maci 💪🏾 🤞🏾 🙌🏾” a third user commented. Bentley was the first “Teen Mom” baby shown on television as Bookout was featured in the premiere episode of “16 and Pregnant” when it aired on MTV in June 2009. The episode featured both Bookout’s journey through teen pregnancy as well as her relationship with Edwards. The pair were engaged at the beginning of the episode, with Bookout saying “he even put a ring on my finger”, however the couple faced difficulties after Bentley was born, with Bookout taking on the majority of the parenting work.

Bentley is Coming Off a Great Wrestling Season

Despite the hard times Bookout and Bentley are going through with Bentley’s father, the two have had a lot to celebrate this year, as Bookout shared on March 22 that Bentley was at the tail end of “a wrestling season for the books”, placing 4th at the state tournament. He then moved up to fill a spot on the high school wrestling team that had opened up (as an eighth grader) and nearly placed in another state tournament’s individual competition while helping his team win the team competition.

“…this team won its first State Championship in its very first trip to the state dual tournament,” Maci added to her celebratory post, ending it with, “I’m so proud of you [Bentley] 🫠 Keep chasing your dreams and staying true to you. 💯”

