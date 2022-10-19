Fans React to Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’ Season 2: ‘Not Watching’

On October 18, the official “Teen Mom” Instagram account shared a teaser trailer for season 2 of the spinoff show “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In,” premiering on MTV on Tuesday, October 25 at 9 p.m.

The spinoff, which premiered in January 2022, stars fan favorites from “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” as they rewatch top “Teen Mom” moments throughout the years and provide commentary.

While some “Teen Mom” fans loved the teaser trailer, others were not so impressed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans React to ‘Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’ Season Two

Fans shared their thoughts on the upcoming season in an October 17 Reddit thread. Many fans wrote that they were not looking forward to watching the second season.

“Definitely not watching this 💤,” one Reddit user wrote.

“WHY IS CHAU EVEN ON IT !!! Not watching,” another user wrote, referring to Jade Cline’s best friend who occasionally appears on “Teen Mom.”

“The only thing that sounds remotely interesting to me is Maci and Taylor calling out Benny’s grandparents,” a third user added. “What did the Edwards do now?! I want to know!”

Although some fans seemed underwhelmed by the upcoming season, many fans said they were looking forward to seeing Jenelle Evans’s mom Barbara back on the show.

The teaser trailer revealed that Jenelle and her mom would be making an appearance in season 2.

“I hope that the return of Barb is the highest rated Teen Mom episode in years,” a fourth Reddit user wrote.

“I’ll watch simply for Barbara,” another user chimed in.

“I am here for Barb’s commentary!!!!,” a sixth user wrote.

You can watch “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In” on MTV or Philo.

Fans Call ‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’ Boring

The renewal of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In” is not the first time fans have been vocal about losing interest in the franchise.

According to The Sun, the franchise’s latest installment, “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” received backlash for being boring.

The outlet reported that fans slammed the newest spinoff online, calling it a “snoozefest. One fan said they were “almost done” with the franchise, The Sun reported.

And that’s not all. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the franchise’s rating have been plummeting in recent years. The Ashley reported in April 2022 that the season 11 premiere of “Teen Mom 2” had only 459,000 live viewers. The “Teen Mom 2” season 10 premiere received almost double the ratings, the outlet reported.

A month prior, the Ashley reported that an insider source revealed that “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” was a “last ditch effort” to save the sinking franchise.

“There are just too many people working on this franchise and it’s not bringing in the ratings and money it once did,” the source told the outlet. “They needed to come up with a way to keep the show going but in a cheaper way. The casts’ salaries are enormous and it costs a lot of money to fly all over the country to film the girls.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up Aubree Looks in New TikTok