Fans Call Jenelle Evans ‘Mean’ for Posting Controversial TikTok Video of Her Son Kaiser

“Teen Mom 2″ star Jenelle Evans, 31, found herself in hot water on Thursday, February 9 after she posted a TikTok featuring her eight-year-old son Kaiser that rubbed fans the wrong way.

The video began with the camera pointed at Evans with text written across the screen that read, “Trying to get away from your ex be like…”

The video then cut to a video of Kaiser in the backseat of the car while a snippet of the Lil Wayne song “Mirror” played in the background.

The lyrics playing in the background of the video were, “Lookin’ at me now I can see my past. Damn I look just like my f***ing dad.”

Fans Think Jenelle’s TikTok Was ‘Mean’

Evans made sure to note that the video was a joke in the caption.

“It’s just a JOKE! We love our Bubba 😂💗,” she wrote.

Still, fans on Reddit took issue with the video, slamming Evans for “being mean.”

“She’s so mean,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Wow. That is not a cool thing to do to your kid. You’re perfect, Kaiser,” another user wrote.

“Why would she say something like that?” a third user inquired.

“The gasp I just let out!!!!! This is SO mean,” a fourth user wrote.

Jenelle Responds to Fan Backlash

Hours after Evans posted the original video, she responded to the backlash in a TikTok video, letting fans know how much she loves her son.

Evans made the video in response to a specific TikTok comment that read, “Idk I kinda feel like y’all don’t love him.”

The video featured several photos of Kaiser smiling and spending time with Evans, his stepdad David Eason, and his siblings.

Evans included text on the video that read, “He’s more loved than you’ll ever understand,” while a TikTok remix of John Lennon’s “Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)” played in the background.

Who Is Kaiser’s Dad?

Evans welcomed Kaiser in June 2014 with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith.

According to Us Weekly, Evans met Griffith on Tinder in June 2013. Griffith proposed to Evans while vacationing in St. Thomas in January 2015. However, the two never made it down the aisle.

Months after their engagement, Griffin was arrested and charged with domestic violence in May 2015, E! News reported.

“At about 4:15 p.m. today, Horry County Police Officers responded to a residence on Eagle Creek Drive, in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County, for a domestic disturbance. This is the location where a television show called “Teen Mom 2″ is being filmed,” the Horry County Police Department told E! News in 2015.

The police department told the outlet that officers had “investigated and determined” that there had been an assault at the residence. Griffith was charged with “one count of Criminal Domestic Violence.”

Evans and Griffith briefly reunited after the incident but they split for good in August 2015, Us Weekly reported.

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

